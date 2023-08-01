Harvie defends ‘tried and tested’ heat pump technology for Scottish homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Harvie defends ‘tried and tested’ heat pump technology for Scottish homes

By Press Association
Patrieck Harvie said decarbonisation needs to ‘accelerate’ (Lesley Martin/PA)
Patrieck Harvie said decarbonisation needs to ‘accelerate’ (Lesley Martin/PA)

Green minister Patrick Harvie has defended heat pumps as an environmentally friendly way to provide central heating after a businessman who supplies them said they struggle in Scottish winters.

Mr Harvie said heat pumps are a “tried and tested” technology which can heat homes in a greener way than traditional gas boilers.

He was responding to comments from Lord Willie Haughey, a Labour peer who made millions through a refrigeration business.

Lord Haughey told the Mail on Sunday that heat pumps “don’t work as efficiently in Scotland as they do in other countries” and some can malfunction at temperatures of -5C or lower.

Heat pumps
Heat pumps extract warmth from the air outside (Octopus Energy/PA)

The Scottish Government wants to convert one million homes to low or zero-emission heating by 2030.

Mr Harvie recently announced plans to revamp the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings, which will see homes with gas boilers downgraded.

Air source heat pumps use electricity to extract heat from outdoor air in order to warm up water for central heating systems.

Mr Harvie, who is the minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, discussed Lord Haughey’s comments on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme.

He said: “It’s going to take us to 2045 to decarbonise our buildings, but we’re starting now and we need to accelerate.

“So this is not far-off futuristic technology, heat pumps are a very well tried and tested technology.”

He also disputed Lord Haughey’s argument that heat pumps struggle in low temperatures.

Scottish Parliament
Patrick Harvie called on businessman Willie Haughey to ‘invest a bit in R&D’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Mr Harvie said: “Obviously in cold temperatures, whatever heating system you’re using is going to have to work a bit harder.

“We’re well used to cold temperatures in Scotland but we’re far from alone in that.”

European countries with the highest use of heat pumps also have the coldest winters such as Norway, Sweden and Finland, he said.

Mr Harvie said companies are investing in smaller, more efficient heat pumps, adding: “That’s where the innovation is going. That’s where the industry is going.

“And I genuinely hope that Willie Haughey chooses to invest a bit in R&D and catch up.”