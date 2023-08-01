Harvie defends ‘tried and tested’ heat pump technology for Scottish homes

Green minister Patrick Harvie has defended heat pumps as an environmentally friendly way to provide central heating after a businessman who supplies them said they struggle in Scottish winters.

Mr Harvie said heat pumps are a “tried and tested” technology which can heat homes in a greener way than traditional gas boilers.

He was responding to comments from Lord Willie Haughey, a Labour peer who made millions through a refrigeration business.

Lord Haughey told the Mail on Sunday that heat pumps “don’t work as efficiently in Scotland as they do in other countries” and some can malfunction at temperatures of -5C or lower.

Heat pumps extract warmth from the air outside (Octopus Energy/PA)

The Scottish Government wants to convert one million homes to low or zero-emission heating by 2030.

Mr Harvie recently announced plans to revamp the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings, which will see homes with gas boilers downgraded.

Air source heat pumps use electricity to extract heat from outdoor air in order to warm up water for central heating systems.

Mr Harvie, who is the minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, discussed Lord Haughey’s comments on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme.

He said: “It’s going to take us to 2045 to decarbonise our buildings, but we’re starting now and we need to accelerate.

“So this is not far-off futuristic technology, heat pumps are a very well tried and tested technology.”

He also disputed Lord Haughey’s argument that heat pumps struggle in low temperatures.

Patrick Harvie called on businessman Willie Haughey to ‘invest a bit in R&D’ (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Mr Harvie said: “Obviously in cold temperatures, whatever heating system you’re using is going to have to work a bit harder.

“We’re well used to cold temperatures in Scotland but we’re far from alone in that.”

European countries with the highest use of heat pumps also have the coldest winters such as Norway, Sweden and Finland, he said.

Mr Harvie said companies are investing in smaller, more efficient heat pumps, adding: “That’s where the innovation is going. That’s where the industry is going.

“And I genuinely hope that Willie Haughey chooses to invest a bit in R&D and catch up.”