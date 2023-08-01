Manufacturing sector shrank at fastest rate since 2020 in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manufacturing sector shrank at fastest rate since 2020 in July

By Press Association
The UK’s manufacturing sector has shrunk for 12 months in a row (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The UK’s manufacturing sector has shrunk for 12 months in a row (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The UK’s manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest rate for three years in July after 12 months of decline, a new influential survey has suggested.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI survey returned a reading of 45.3 in July, compared with 46.5 in June.

It is the joint-worst performance for the sector since May 2020, indicating that it is shrinking fairly rapidly.

Rotis being made at a factory on Oakland Farm in Alton, Hampshire
Manufacturing businesses reduced the number of people they employed last month (Hannah Cottrell/PA)

It marks 12 months of decline for the sector, although it is slightly better than the 45.0 score analysts had expected.

The survey found that companies were hit by weakening exports, as the fall in exports was among the fastest in three years.

Manufacturers blamed a weakening global market, which hit demand from most parts of the world.

The number of people employed in the sector also dropped for the 10th month in a row as firms tried to protect their margins.

While the prices companies paid for supplies dropped again, almost as rapidly as June’s more than seven-year high, businesses did not reduce the amount they charged customers.

Firms said they kept their own prices steady to recover margins lost to recent inflation.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “July saw a deepening of the UK’s manufacturing downturn.

“Output fell at the quickest pace since January, as overstocked clients, rising export losses, higher interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis coalesced to create a worrying intensification of the slump in demand.

“Although manufacturers maintain a generally positive outlook for the sector, with over half still expecting output to rise over the coming year, other forward-looking indicators show the mire that industry is currently facing.

“Domestic and export demand are weakening, and backlogs of work are declining sharply, all of which likely presages further cutbacks to production, employment and purchasing in the months ahead.

“The only upside is that prices are falling in this environment of sharply deteriorating demand, with cost pressures also helped lower by further repair to supply chains.

“Supplier performance improved for the sixth successive month, while raw material prices fell for the third month in a row.

“However, while good news for inflation, lower prices are largely a symptom of malaise and hence bode ill for manufacturers’ profits, which may in turn hit investment.”