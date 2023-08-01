Almost 900 assaults on prison staff by inmates recorded in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Almost 900 assaults on prison staff by inmates recorded in three years

By Press Association
Hundreds of incidents in which prison staff have been attacked by inmates have been recorded in Scotland’s jails over the past three years (PA)


Inmates have assaulted almost 900 staff working in Scotland’s prisons in the last three years, figures show.

Scottish Prison Service (SPS) data reveals there were 265 assaults by inmates on prison staff last year, bringing the total for the period 2020-21 to 2022-23 to 895.

There were also 4,786 assaults by prisoners on fellow inmates over the three years, including 1,501 in 2022-23.

Numbers are down from 2019-20, when there were 3,009 assaults by prisoners on other inmates, and 375 assaults on staff.

That was said to be due to a number of factors, including a change in reporting practices in prisons, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a number of prisoners were freed early.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur said prison can be a ‘pressure cooker’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Speaking about figures, released by the SPS under freedom of information laws, Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur said: “No-one should go to work expecting to be assaulted.”

He added that “overworked prison staff are finding themselves with less time to work with individuals” and are “increasingly encountering unsafe situations” inside Scotland’s jails.

With the figures also showing an increase on attacks on inmates by prisoners in Addiewell Prison in West Lothian, where such incidents increased from 112 in 2020-21 to 232 in 2022-23, Mr McArthur said: “It’s troubling to see that there has been a rise in assaults in the privately-run Addiewell Prison over the past two years.

“Prisons can be a pressure cooker but the Government must ensure that high safety standards are maintained across the entire prison sector.

“These staff need proper support if prisons are to be a safe space that breaks the cycle of reoffending.”