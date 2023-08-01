Britain to retain CE safety mark following calls by businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Britain to retain CE safety mark following calls by businesses

By Press Association
European Conformity certification marks (Alamy/PA)
Britain is to retain the EU’s product safety CE mark indefinitely, rather than make its own post-Brexit alternative compulsory, in a move welcomed by manufacturers.

The CE (Conformite Europeenne) mark is used by the bloc to certify that a wide range of items from electrical goods and construction materials to medical devices and toys meet safety standards.

It was to have been replaced by the new UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) mark for goods sold in Great Britain from December 2024.

Businesses had called on the Government to extend the use of the CE mark, saying that forcing them to adopt new rules would add significant costs when they are trying to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said the indefinite extension to the use of CE marking would ensure businesses no longer faced uncertainty over the regulations and could cut back on “unnecessary costs freeing them up to focus on innovation and growth”.

Kevin Hollinrake (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake said: “The Government is tackling red tape, cutting burdens for business, and creating certainty for firms, we have listened to industry, and we are taking action to deliver.

“By extending CE marking use across the UK, firms can focus their time and money on creating jobs and growing the economy.”

Tina McKenzie, policy chairwoman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said: “It’s welcome to see the continued recognition of CE marked products.

“This will allow time for small firms to adjust to the UKCA marking system and focus on growing their business both at home and overseas.”

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation, said: “This is a pragmatic and common sense decision that manufacturers will very much welcome and support.

“This announcement will help safeguard the competitiveness of manufacturers and aid the UK as a destination for investment.

“It should bring more confidence about doing business in the UK and recognises the need to work with the reality of doing business.

“Make UK has worked extensively with UK Government pushing hard for this decision and we are pleased the ongoing engagement has delivered this positive outcome.”