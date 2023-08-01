Motorists warned of road closures as UCI Championships get under way

Drivers have been warned to expect delays during key events in an international cycling championship starting in Scotland this week.

A series of road closures and restrictions are in place during the UCI Cycling World Championships, including closure of the Forth crossings on Sunday.

The championships begin on Thursday and on Friday cyclists will compete in the Gran and Medio Fondo road races in Perth and Kinross.

Traffic is expected to be much heavier than normal in the area during the race, including on the M90, A90, A85 and A9, and road closures are expected to be in place.

On Sunday, during the men’s elite road race, the M90 will close at the M9 J1A slip road at 8.45am, with the M90 J1A at Queensferry shut around an hour later, allowing the racers to pass across the bridge safely.

The A90 northbound from Barnton junction, Edinburgh, will shut from 9.30am to allow the riders to cross the Queensferry Crossing.

The Clackmannanshire Bridge will also close during the men’s elite race from around 10.20am for between 30 and 40 minutes, limiting road connections north and south of the Forth.

The route will cause further travel limitations on the A985 at Kincardine.

Diversions are scheduled to be put in place to help with restricted routes.

The race commences in Edinburgh and finishes in Glasgow, meaning there will be further road closures within both cities.

Police motorcyclists will control traffic accordingly.

A travel campaign led by the Scottish Government has been launched to help the public, spectators, businesses and residents plan their journeys.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “We have worked closely with organisers, Police Scotland, local authorities and many others to test travel arrangements, however given the complex nature and scale of this operation road users should expect delays at certain points and on the busier days.”

Hugh Gillies, director at Transport Scotland, said: “Traffic modelling shows that we are set for a number of days where queues and congestion are likely, and that’s before we factor in any incidents on the network.

The full list of road closures in Edinburgh for the @CyclingWorlds Men's Elite Road Race on August 6 is now online 📷 Please plan ahead. Find out more on our dedicated webpage: https://t.co/wWVHfQiIkd pic.twitter.com/FQEFaXaxqY — The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) August 1, 2023

“We really need the public and spectators to play their part and check before they travel, to maximise their enjoyment and ensure Scotland is on the global map for all the right reasons.”

Paul Bush, chairman of the championships, said: “Glasgow and Scotland will soon welcome the cycling world for the first of its kind event, the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

“A huge amount of planning has gone into the event to ensure it delivers tangible benefits for the country while also showcasing to the world all that Scotland has to offer.

“To ensure everyone gets the most out of the championships, whether you are attending an event or not, please plan ahead and check the relevant websites for the most up to date information to ensure you have the best experience possible.”

Further information on road closures and travel advice can be found at https://www.traffic.gov.scot/uci.