Labour says it will deliver prison places needed to ensure criminals are behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour says it will deliver prison places needed to ensure criminals are behind bars

By Press Association
Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed criticised the Government’s record on prison places (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow justice secretary Steve Reed criticised the Government’s record on prison places (Peter Byrne/PA)

A Labour government would deliver the prison places needed to ensure “dangerous criminals” are behind bars, the shadow justice secretary has said.

Steve Reed accused the Conservatives of failing to build the cells they promised, meaning “our prisons are turning criminals away”.

According to the Government’s own projections, the Labour Party said, the growth of the prison population is set to outpace the supply of prison places.

By this November, the Ministry of Justice projects the number of prisoners will hit 89,100, but there will be only 87,573 operational prison places – leaving a shortage of 1,527 places.

Appearing before the Commons Justice Committee last month, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk acknowledged prison places were under “intense pressure” but insisted there would be enough spaces within the prison system to “keep the British people safe”.

Mr Reed said: “Our prisons are turning criminals away because the Conservatives failed to build the cells they promised.

“The situation has become so chaotic that the Conservative Government has instructed judges not to lock up dangerous criminals, leaving them to roam the streets and seek out new victims.

“To make matters worse, criminals who do end up in jail have been allowed to run riot with violence and drug abuse spiralling out of control, driving up reoffending rates.

“Labour is the party of law and order.

“In Government it will get on and deliver the prison places we need to ensure that dangerous criminals are where they belong – behind bars. That’s how we will prevent crime, punish criminals and protect communities.”

Commenting on Mr Reed’s comments, justice minister Damian Hinds said: “Labour’s record proves they are soft on crime and soft on criminals – Keir Starmer has consistently whipped his MPs to vote against stronger sentences for violent and sexual offenders.

“The last time Labour were in power they released 80,000 prisoners early, including terrorists.

“Meanwhile, we have cut the reoffending rate to lower than when Labour left office, increased the conviction rate by 15%, introduced tougher sentences for the worst offenders, and are building more new prison places than under any Labour government.”