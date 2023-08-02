Asda to display live fuel prices online after Government pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Asda to display live fuel prices online after Government pressure

By Press Association
Prices will be available at 10.30am each day (Alamy/PA)
Prices will be available at 10.30am each day (Alamy/PA)

Asda is to display daily fuel prices live online for the first time after pressure from the Government and the UK competition watchdog on supermarkets.

The Leeds-based chain claimed it will be the first supermarket to publish all local fuel prices online.

It said prices for each filling station will be available alongside other key information on the Asda Store Locator pages on its website.

Prices will be available at 10.30am each day and will show the previous day’s closing price, the retailer said.

A spokesman for the business said that “by sharing our prices online customers will be able to find the best value at the pumps before they get in the car”.

Asda added that it is continuing to work with the Government as it develops an industry-wide fuel finder scheme.

Asda’s latest move comes weeks after pressure from MPs and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regarding fuel pricing in the sector.

The CMA found that average supermarket fuel margins rose by 6p per litre between 2019 and 2022 after it looked into concerns over profiteering on fuel.

That led to an estimated combined additional cost of “around £900 million” for customers of Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, a CMA report said.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps later met with supermarket and petrol station bosses to tell them “enough is enough” over petrol prices for customers.

The Government called on supermarkets to sign up to the CMA’s voluntary scheme to share up-to-date petrol and diesel prices.

Asda bosses came under particular scrutiny over pricing after bosses were called back in front of MPs last month to defend their pricing.

The CMA had said Asda’s pence-per-litre fuel margin targets were three times their 2019 level by 2023 and it deliberately passed on reductions to retail prices more slowly in areas where it had no competition.