Ferry owner launches competition to name over-budget and delayed vessel

The owner of a ferry which is hugely delayed and over budget is running a competition to name the boat.

Currently called Hull 802, it is being worked on at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, along with its sister ship the Glen Sannox.

The ships, which will serve Arran, were meant to cost £97 million and be delivered by 2018 but the current estimated cost for both is around £300 million.

The Glen Sannox is expected to begin operating on the route in spring 2024 and Hull 208 later that year.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray recently had to give ministerial authority for work to continue on the unnamed boat after a report found doing so would not be value for money.

CMAL has issued an artist’s impression of the ship (CMAL/PA)

CalMac’s ageing fleet of vessels has come under increasing pressure, with issues with reliability and lengthy service cancellations sparking protests.

Ferry owner Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) is now calling for the public’s help to decide the name for Hull 802.

CMAL said the name shortlist was drawn up after consulting with islanders and local communities.

The three names have ties to Scottish heritage and the landscape on Arran.

They are: Glen Cloy – a small valley on the east coast of Arran; Glen Rosa – a glen near Goat Fell on Arran; and Claymore – which comes from the Gaelic Claidheamh Mor, meaning great sword.

Anyone can vote for their favourite and the most popular name will be given to Hull 802.

Voters will also be entered into a competition to win a free return journey on one of the ferries for four passengers and a car.

The Glen Sannox is believed to be nearing completion (Jane Barlow/PA)

Voting is taking place online at https://www.cmassets.co.uk/competition-launched-name-hull-802, and is open until midnight on August 23.

Kevin Hobbs, CMAL chief executive said: “The two ferries, Glen Sannox and Hull 802, will be a welcome addition to our Clyde and Hebrides ferry services network – however Hull 802 is currently nameless.

“We know there’s a lot of interest in the dual-fuel ferries, so we hope to see this translate into votes.”

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “CMAL were wise to choose their own shortlist for naming Hull 802, since the suggestions from islanders would probably be unprintable.

“The fact that they’ve put out this appeal with an artist’s impression of a ship that was supposed to have been in service years ago speaks volumes.

“If they’re offering place names, instead of beautiful Arran glens, they might as well have opted for Brigadoon, since we’ve been waiting years for it to arrive, and can’t even see it yet.”