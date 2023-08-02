Ferry owner launches competition to name over-budget and delayed vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ferry owner launches competition to name over-budget and delayed vessel

By Press Association
The ferries are being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
The ferries are being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

The owner of a ferry which is hugely delayed and over budget is running a competition to name the boat.

Currently called Hull 802, it is being worked on at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, along with its sister ship the Glen Sannox.

The ships, which will serve Arran, were meant to cost £97 million and be delivered by 2018 but the current estimated cost for both is around £300 million.

The Glen Sannox is expected to begin operating on the route in spring 2024 and Hull 208 later that year.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray recently had to give ministerial authority for work to continue on the unnamed boat after a report found doing so would not be value for money.

Artist's impression of Hull 802
CMAL has issued an artist’s impression of the ship (CMAL/PA)

CalMac’s ageing fleet of vessels has come under increasing pressure, with issues with reliability and lengthy service cancellations sparking protests.

Ferry owner Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) is now calling for the public’s help to decide the name for Hull 802.

CMAL said the name shortlist was drawn up after consulting with islanders and local communities.

The three names have ties to Scottish heritage and the landscape on Arran.

They are: Glen Cloy – a small valley on the east coast of Arran; Glen Rosa – a glen near Goat Fell on Arran; and Claymore – which comes from the Gaelic Claidheamh Mor, meaning great sword.

Anyone can vote for their favourite and the most popular name will be given to Hull 802.

Voters will also be entered into a competition to win a free return journey on one of the ferries for four passengers and a car.

Ferguson Marine Shipyard
The Glen Sannox is believed to be nearing completion (Jane Barlow/PA)

Voting is taking place online at https://www.cmassets.co.uk/competition-launched-name-hull-802, and is open until midnight on August 23.

Kevin Hobbs, CMAL chief executive said: “The two ferries, Glen Sannox and Hull 802, will be a welcome addition to our Clyde and Hebrides ferry services network – however Hull 802 is currently nameless.

“We know there’s a lot of interest in the dual-fuel ferries, so we hope to see this translate into votes.”

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “CMAL were wise to choose their own shortlist for naming Hull 802, since the suggestions from islanders would probably be unprintable.

“The fact that they’ve put out this appeal with an artist’s impression of a ship that was supposed to have been in service years ago speaks volumes.

“If they’re offering place names, instead of beautiful Arran glens, they might as well have opted for Brigadoon, since we’ve been waiting years for it to arrive, and can’t even see it yet.”