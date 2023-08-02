Long Covid service sees 340 referrals in three months

A new long Covid service in the Glasgow area has had more than 340 referrals since it opened three months ago.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s long Covid service is backed by £595,000 in Government funding, and it supports people with the condition at clinics, at home or remotely.

It brings together a team of advanced practitioner occupational therapists, physiotherapists and health care support workers.

An expansion to help children and young people is planned for the future.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson visited staff at the service in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Michael Matheson said he recognises the impact of long Covid (Fraser Bremner/PA)

He said: “I recognise the significant impact that the symptoms of long Covid can have on those most severely affected.

“I was very pleased to meet the range of professionals involved in NHSGGC’s long Covid service and hear how the funding we have made available is enabling them to provide advice and support to people living with the condition to improve their quality of life.”

Caitlin Hamlett, who uses the long Covid service, thanked the staff who have helped her.

She said: “Living with the symptoms of Long Covid can be extremely difficult and exhausting.

“The service has provided a lifeline in my rehabilitation, both physically and mentally.

“The compassion and knowledge of the staff has given me a clear direction for managing my symptoms on the path to recovery, and I am extremely grateful for the help I have received.

“I would urge anyone who is living with long Covid to reach out to their GP who can refer you to the service, where you will be able to connect with others in a similar position to you.”