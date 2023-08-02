Mayor criticises ‘cruel’ plan to house ‘traumatised’ migrants on Bibby Stockholm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Mayor criticises ‘cruel’ plan to house ‘traumatised’ migrants on Bibby Stockholm

By Press Association
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which has been criticised by the Mayor of Portland (Andrew Matthews/PA)


The Mayor of Portland has criticised the planned use of the Bibby Stockholm barge to house asylum seekers as “cruel” and raised concerns about the impact on local infrastructure.

Carralyn Parkes said she believed the services in the area would not be suitable to provide the support required to the “vulnerable and traumatised” migrants who could be moved to the giant barge located at the private port on the Dorset island.

She told the PA news agency: “The first concern is for local infrastructure, we do not have a hospital, we do not have a minor injuries unit, one dentist, one GP surgery to cover the whole of the island which has 13,500 people, one road on and one road off.

“Our infrastructure is bursting at the seams with the current demands and it doesn’t have the capacity to deal with people who are very vulnerable with complex problems.”

She added: “The second concern is the humanitarian thing. I do not believe, and neither does our council believe, that asylum seekers should be housed on a barge.

“The accommodation is wholly unsuitable. Human beings should be cared for in communities and certainly not on barges.

“It’s about humanity, it’s heartbreaking to think our government in the 21st century is using this cruel and unusual way of treating vulnerable, traumatised people.

“And the fact that it is all men, it’s shocking because it’s almost like you can do terrible things to men but not to women and children.”

Cllr Parkes said that having visited the barge, she had concerns about overcrowding and fire safety.

She said: “It is very small, it is going to be accommodating more than double the number of people the barge was built to carry and there are all kinds of questions about fire safety and safety certificates.

“When I visited the barge, walking next to a man, as we went along the corridor, a door had a handle that stuck out and I caught my arm on it and got quite a nasty bruise.

“Imagine if you have a panic situation, people are trying to escape a fire, I don’t know whether they would have the capacity to deal with that.”

Cllr Parkes said there had been no consultation by the Government with her council or Dorset Council and added: “The only discussion was between the port and the Home Office and we found out subsequently those discussions were going on for four months before they actually announced the decision.”