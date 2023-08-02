First group of British nationals evacuated from Niger after military coup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First group of British nationals evacuated from Niger after military coup

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the first evacuation flight of British nationals had left Niger (Leon Neal/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the first evacuation flight of British nationals had left Niger (Leon Neal/PA)

The first group of British nationals has been evacuated from Niger after a military coup took place in the African state, the Foreign Secretary has said.

James Cleverly confirmed in a tweet that the evacuation process was carried out safely.

Violence has broken out in the west African country after soldiers detained President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power last week.

France, Italy and Spain have already started evacuating their citizens on flights.

Mr Cleverly said: “The first group of British nationals have now safely left Niger.

“To resolve the situation in Niger, the UK is clear in our support of an African and ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) led resolution.

“This week I’ve spoken with the Presidents of Ghana and Nigeria to support this.”

The tweet was accompanied by a video, in which Mr Cleverly said: “I’m here in Nigeria. I just had a meeting with the Nigerian president.

“And a couple of days ago I had a meeting with the Ghanaian president. Obviously we discussed the situation in Niger.

“The UK Government’s priority remains the safety of British nationals and helping them get out of the country to safety.”

Mr Cleverly is currently on a three-country, four-day tour in Africa. He has already visited Ghana and Nigeria and will visit Zambia on Thursday.

Niger, a French colony until 1960, had been seen as one of the region’s last democracies and a partner Western countries could work with to beat back the jihadi violence that has wracked the Sahel region.

On Sunday, ECOWAS said it would use force unless the president was released and reinstated within a week.

But juntas in neighbouring Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, also former French colonies, warned any forcible intervention would be seen as a declaration of war.

Mr Bazoum was democratically elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful transfer of power since independence from France.

Russian mercenary group Wagner is operating in Mali, and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin would like to expand his country’s influence in the region.