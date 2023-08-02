Labour accuses Sunak of ignoring pandemic-era debt warnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour accuses Sunak of ignoring pandemic-era debt warnings

By Press Association
Economists think the Bank of England will raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of ignoring warnings on debt issuance while chancellor during the pandemic, as the Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates further.

The Opposition attacked the Prime Minister’s record in the Treasury, branding it a “short-term, high-risk approach” which left the UK “exposed to inflation going up”.

It claimed UK debt servicing costs have subsequently risen by £56 billion more than other countries, citing an Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) report showing that the change in Government interest payments between 2019 and 2022 was 2.3% of GDP higher than the G7 average.

Spending Review
Then-chancellor Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street ahead of delivering his 2020 Spending Review in the Commons (Yui Mok/PA)

Labour has seized on Thursday’s announcement, which most economists think will see interest rates raised for a 14th consecutive time, as it seeks to pitch itself as more “fiscally responsible” than the current Government.

Experts think the Bank will raise the base rate by another 0.25 percentage points to 5.25% – but that an end to the prolonged cycle of increases is in sight.

The last time it stood at 5.25% was in March 2008 but the increase would be smaller than the half-point rise in June.

The latest UK inflation data has taken some of the pressure off the central bank because it showed a bigger-than-expected slowdown in price rises, economists have said.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was 7.9% in June, down from 8.7% in May and the lowest rate since March 2022, according to official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It means that rates – which are a tool used by the Bank to bring inflation down to its 2% target – may not need to climb as high as feared.

It comes as both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US’s Federal Reserve increased their interest rates to two-decade highs last week.

Labour said the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned in October 2020 that large sums being borrowed during the pandemic would mean “financing just slightly wrong” would have a high cost.

The party said selling more long gilts – which are bonds issued by the Government – would have protected public money from sudden spikes in interest rates, but that the then-chancellor “ignored” this warning.

But Treasury minister Andrew Griffith said Labour had “awkwardly” failed to understand the IFS advice it was citing, which also made the case for selling inflation-linked gilts.

The 2020 report states: “One way to address this risk (of interest rates rising) is by selling more long-term, index-linked gilts while the effective interest on them is extraordinarily – some would say unsustainably – low.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Every week families feel the hit of Tory economic failure on their wallets and purses, whether that be through rising food costs, energy bills or spiking mortgage and rental bills.

“That the Prime Minister was given clear warnings but simply chose to ignore them is a true illustration of what little regard he has for the public finances.

“Yet again the Tories have left us paying far more and getting far less.

“We need to restore some economic responsibility and get our economy on a more stable path. If I am chancellor with a Labour government, that is exactly what I will do.”

Responding to Labour’s claims, Mr Griffith said: “During the pandemic we stepped in with an unprecedented £400 billion of support for families and businesses – something we were able to because we’d fixed the public finances after Labour wrecked the economy.

“Awkwardly, Rachel Reeves and Labour have completely misunderstood the expert advice they are quoting. The only thing Labour understand about debt is how to increase it.

“The British people can trust the Conservatives to deliver on our promises, just as we did throughout the pandemic. We will halve inflation, reduce debt, grow the economy, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.”

On Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister urged the public to trust him to get inflation down, acknowledging that rates are not falling as fast as he would like but saying there is a “light at the end of the tunnel”.

He told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “I know families are struggling with the cost of living and that’s why I set it out as my first priority to halve inflation, and we’re making progress.

“Is that as fast as I’d like? No. Is it as fast as anyone would like? No. But the numbers most recently that we had show that we’re heading in the right direction, inflation is coming down, and I think people can see light at the end of the tunnel.”