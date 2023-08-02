Fair work group to meet for first time

A group aimed at advising the Scottish Government on fair work principles will convene for the first time on Thursday.

Chaired by Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray, the Fair Work Oversight Group will bring together business, trade unions, academics, charities and think tanks to advise on Government policy, as well as build a report on the progress of fair work policy that will be laid before Holyrood early next year.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Gray said: “Fair work and fair pay make sense for both workers and employers across all sectors, helping to improve staff retention and productivity, reduce recruitment costs and contribute to a skilled and motivated workforce.

“The diversity of this group is a testament to our shared ambition for fair work to be an integral part of Scotland’s wellbeing economy.

“Members will bring to the table ideas and insights from across Scottish society. They will also support and scrutinise our plans to ensure we work in partnership effectively.

“While employers have made good progress, more can be done to tackle inequalities and improve conditions in workplaces.

“This group will advise on how best to address ongoing challenges and take forward our fair work action plan.”