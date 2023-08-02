Minister encourages over-50s to embrace diverse jobs like delivering takeways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Minister encourages over-50s to embrace diverse jobs like delivering takeways

By Press Association
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride visited the Deliveroo headquarters (Aaron Chown/PA)
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride visited the Deliveroo headquarters (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Work and Pensions Secretary has suggested the over-50s should break free from age-related job stereotypes and embrace a wider range of career opportunities like delivering takeaways.

Mel Stride’s comments came during a visit to the London headquarters of food delivery firm Deliveroo, which has recorded a 62% increase in riders aged over 50 since 2021.

In an interview with the Times during his visit to the food delivery company, Mr Stride was asked if the over-50s should apply for jobs traditionally seen as being for younger people.

He said: “There are loads of great opportunities out there for people and it’s of course good for people to consider options they might not have otherwise thought of.”

Mr Stride said of firms like Deliveroo: “What we’re seeing here is the ability to log on and off any time you like, no requirement to have to do a certain number of hours over a certain period of time, which is driving huge opportunities…

“From an employer’s point of view in a tight labour market, it’s absolutely essential if you want to access all the available talent that you provide as flexible an offer as you can.”

Mr Stride has in the past spoken about how flexible working is “the way forward” and not “just for the over-50s but often for those who have disabilities”.

On the recently introduced digital “Mid-life MOTs”, which are designed to help older workers with financial planning, health guidance and career skills, Mr Stride told the newspaper: “You really do need to sensibly stop, take where you are in life, and assess whether for example you’ve got enough money to get you through with the kind of lifestyle and living standards that you’re expecting.

“We tend to think everything is going to continue roughly as it is and you’ll always be able to find a job later on in life. I think it’s always valuable just to take stock every now and again and have a look at that.”

According to the Cabinet minister, the responsibility of creating an inclusive work environment for older employees should fall on employers.

He said: “I think most people find it deeply unattractive to go and work for an employer that’s all about politics and all of that kind of stuff.

“It has to be a sensible balance, and I think older people have generally had enough life experience to roll with those kinds of things anyway.”

As for his own career plans, Mr Stride, 61, expressed his commitment to serving in his current role and said he has no intention of retiring early.

He said: “I’m very happy doing what I’m doing at the moment.

“Of course, as we know in politics, nothing is certain, so who knows where I’ll be in many years’ time — but I very much hope and aspire to be continuing to do this job, because it’s the greatest job in the world.”