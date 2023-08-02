Future pandemic and energy supply disruption ‘among key risks facing UK’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future pandemic and energy supply disruption ‘among key risks facing UK’

By Press Association
The chance of a pandemic is now between 5% and 25%, according to the risk assessment (Alamy/PA)
A future pandemic, Russia’s potential to disrupt global energy supplies and extreme weather related to climate change are among the key risks facing the UK, according to a new Government list.

The Cabinet Office has published a register aimed at helping Britain prepare for “worst-case scenarios” of some of the most serious threats posed to the country.

The impact of each risk has been assessed by factors such as the potential number of lives lost and financial cost, while the likelihood of each risk has been determined using extensive data modelling and expert analysis.

The chance of a pandemic is now between 5% and 25% and would be “catastrophic”, while impact assessments for weather events such as heatwaves and storms range from “significant” to “moderate” with a likelihood of between 1% and 25%.

Climate change has already altered the risk of certain types of extreme weather in the UK, with evidence suggesting that the frequency and intensity of storms is likely to increase in the future, the register says.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the potential threat of disruption to global energy supplies has also been included as one of the newly public risks in the 2023 list.

However, its likelihood and impact are relatively low, having been assessed at between 0.2% and 1% and “moderate” respectively.

The latest register is the most transparent since its original publication in 2008, sharing some previously classified information.

The malicious use of drones is another potential threat to be made public in the list, though it has the same low likelihood and impact ratings.

The register takes into account recent high-profile events in considering risks.

For example, it cites the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess in its assessment of the assassination of a public figure, for which it says there is a likelihood of more than 25%.

The register measures likelihood on a scale of one to five with above 25% the highest score, but says this is because “all risks” considered “are relatively low likelihood events”.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will launch the new list (Lucy North/PA)

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will visit energy supplier SSE’s Able Seaton Port facility in Hartlepool on Thursday to launch the new list.

It comes as the first 260m-high wind turbines are installed at Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which the renewables company is overseeing.

Mr Dowden said: “This is the most comprehensive risk assessment we’ve ever published, so that Government and our partners can put robust plans in place and be ready for anything.

“One of those rising risks is energy security. We’ve installed the first turbine at the future world’s largest offshore wind farm, which will provide secure, low-cost and clean energy for the British people – enabling us to stand up to (Russian president Vladimir) Putin’s energy ransom.”