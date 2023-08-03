Average London rental costs may soar to £2,700 a month, figures suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average London rental costs may soar to £2,700 a month, figures suggest

By Press Association
The figures were a ‘clear picture’ of why rent controls are necessary, London mayor Sadiq Khan said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Average rental costs in London may soar to £2,700 per month next year, new figures suggest.

Families in the city are being driven into poverty by “sky-high” rents, campaigners warned.

The figures, gathered by City Hall, mean that many Londoners can expect to pay £133 more than the current average of £2,567 calculated by Rightmove.

Sadiq Khan
London mayor Sadiq Khan has campaigned for the Government to introduce a two-year rental freeze (Aaron Chown/PA)

It comes as statistics released by London Councils showed that one in 50 people in the capital is living in temporary accommodation.

London mayor Sadiq Khan, who has campaigned for the Government to introduce a two-year rental freeze, said the latest figures were a “clear picture” that controls were necessary.

He said: “Private renters make up nearly a third of everyone living in the capital, but they are being constantly let down by a Government that refuses to listen and take urgent action to protect them from even greater financial hardship.”

Ben Twomey, chief executive of campaign group Generation Rent, called for a “big increase” in affordable and social housing.

He said: “Spiralling rents are driving families into poverty and on to the streets.

“That is why we support the Mayor’s call for devolved powers to take action to stabilise rents.

“The average London renter is already putting 40% of their wages straight into their landlord’s pocket, and this situation shows no sign of improving on its own.

“Without action, Londoners will continue to face sky-high rents which are forcing the likes of nurses and teachers out of the city and hollowing out our communities.”

A spokeswoman for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We recognise people are facing pressures in the private rented sector, which is why we introduced the Renters (Reform) Bill, which is currently going through Parliament, and which will deliver a fairer deal for renters and landlords.

“Evidence shows that rent controls in the private sector do not work, as they lead to declining standards, a lack of investment and may encourage illegal subletting.

“We have a strong track record of delivering affordable homes to rent and buy across the country through our £11.5 billion Affordable Homes Programme.

“We have also announced £10 billion investment into housing supply and are on track to deliver our target of one million new homes this Parliament.”