Rishi Sunak says pay offer to doctors is ‘fair and final’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak says pay offer to doctors is ‘fair and final’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted the Government’s pay offer to doctors is “fair” and “final”.

Writing in the Daily Express, Mr Sunak said “there will be no more talks on this year’s pay” as he urged doctors to call off their strikes.

He called the NHS “an institution the UK is rightly proud of” thanks to the “extraordinary men and women who work so hard to protect our nation’s health”.

Mr Sunak wrote: “For that reliable, high-quality service to continue, we need our brilliant doctors to be on the front-line treating patients.”

Industrial strike
Medical consultant members of the British Medical Association (BMA) on the picket line outside Leeds General Infirmary

He called the Government’s pay offer to doctors “very generous”, saying a first-year junior doctor would see pay rise by 10.3%.

“Our pay deal is fair, so I urge all doctors to know when to say yes and call off their strikes,” he wrote. “That’s the right thing to do.

“Because on every day of industrial action, tens of thousands of appointments are cancelled.

“And at a time when millions of people are already waiting for treatment, that’s causing waiting lists to go up, not down.”

Mr Sunak said he made tackling waiting lists one of his priorities and it should be a “national mission”.

“I know that most doctors just want to get on with their life’s work of caring for patients,” he said.

“And in the end, no amount of strikes will change our decision. This offer is final.”

Mr Sunak faced heavy criticism on Wednesday from a junior doctor for insisting striking doctors are to blame for record high NHS waiting lists.

A&E doctor Olivia hit out at his “amazing” claim and reminded the Prime Minister during a radio phone-in that “a happy workforce is your responsibility”.

Olivia, from Newcastle, who did not give her second name, told him live on LBC: “I think it’s amazing we’re blaming the increase in waiting lists on doctors going on strike.

“You’re losing staff because we are undervalued and it’s not just doctors, it’s everyone, we’re all leaving.

“You’re the Prime Minister, you’re the Government, your staff aren’t happy – that’s your fault. And ultimately that’s not good for patients because retaining staff is one of the bedrocks of making sure you have good patient safety.”