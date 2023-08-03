Scottish Greens’ first MSP quits party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Greens’ first MSP quits party

By Press Association
The former MSP wrote to co-leader Patrick Harvie on Thursday (David Cheskin/PA)
The former MSP wrote to co-leader Patrick Harvie on Thursday (David Cheskin/PA)

The first MSP elected for the Scottish Greens has quit the party, he has announced.

Robin Harper served in the Scottish Parliament between 1999 and 2011, becoming the first elected member of the Green Party in the UK, but has since opposed parts of his former party’s platform.

In a letter to Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie, published in the Times, Mr Harper pointed to the party’s stance on transgender rights, Scottish independence and what he described as its “failure to co-operate” with other bodies, including the UK Government.

Robin Harper
Robin Harper (centre) was an MSP between 1999 and 2011 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He wrote: “I have decided that the time has come to resign my life membership of the Scottish Green Party.

“When I stepped down from parliament to work in the NGO environment sector I decided to stay strictly clear of the Holyrood political scene, and I write this after lengthy consideration, elements of which go back as far as 2003.

“As you know, I am politically left of centre, and with the Socialists to the left of us I felt the SGP was in the right place.

“I have watched with some concern the Scottish Green Party moving into the gap left by the Socialists in content, and also adopting their stridency of expression.”

He added: “You will also be aware of my serious concerns about the way we are handling the situation with the trans community.

“There may be little point in my expressing my views at this stage, but hopefully the Scottish parliament will return to listening mode when the Cass and Sandyford reports have been published.

“I believe that a complete overhaul of the way our child and adolescent mental health services are working is essential and urgent.”

Mr Harper urged his former party to adopt a more “constructive” approach.

“I believe that if the Scottish Green Party wishes to retain the respect of the nation, it needs to approach its task with a more constructive mindset and a willingness to co-operate,” he said.

“It is no longer a campaigning pressure group, it is a political party and this means its elected representatives should listen as much as they shout, or the Green agenda will not progress.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Green Party told the Times: “Our party has always been committed to social and environmental justice as well as to independence,” he said.

“Independence and human rights, including the rights of trans people, are at the core of our vision and have been since our party was founded over 30 years ago.

“Our commitment to that vision has seen us achieve record result after record result in recent elections.”

Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said the letter from Mr Harper should give First Minister Humza Yousaf “food for thought”.

“The SNP First Minister should not continue to be in thrall to the extremist and anti-growth Greens, who he is using to help push his independence obsession rather than focusing on Scotland’s real priorities,” he said.