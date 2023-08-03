Bank of England hikes interest rates for 14th time in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England hikes interest rates for 14th time in a row

By Press Association
The Bank of England’s decision-making body met this week. (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England heaped further pressure on mortgage holders on Thursday as it hiked interest rates again in yet another bid to get inflation under control.

The Bank warned of “crystallising” risks which were pushing inflation upwards as it decided to increase its base rate to 5.25% from 5%. It is the 14th rate increase in a row.

But in a good sign for the Prime Minister, the Bank said it expects the Government to meet its promise to halve inflation by the end of the year.

The Consumer Prices Index will probably fall below 5% in the final quarter of 2023, it said.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said: “Inflation is falling and that’s good news.

“We know that inflation hits the least well off the hardest and we need to make absolutely sure that it falls all the way back to the 2% target.

“That’s why we’ve raised rates to 5.25% today.”

However, in an unusual three-way disagreement, two members of the Bank’s decision-making Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to hike the rate further, while one wanted to keep it unchanged.

The majority said that some of the risks of more persistent domestic inflation had “crystallised,” a word which the bank used repeatedly through its report on Thursday.

It said that increases in private-sector workers’ wages and other factors which could make inflation more persistent had “begun to crystallise.”

The economy had shown “surprising resilience” over several quarters, and the Bank forecast on Thursday that the UK looked set to avoid a recession.

The Bank said that gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to remain sluggish for many years to come.

It said that GDP will rise 0.5% this year, an increase from the 0.25% increase it had previously forecast.

But it downgraded its forecast for 2024 from 0.75% to 0.5% and for 2025 from 0.75% to 0.25%.

It said that its interest rates were “weighing on economic activity.”

It said it would if necessary keep the rate higher for longer to try to get inflation down.

Two MPC members, Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann, disagreed with the majority and thought that rates should be hiked to 5.5%.

They said that the Bank had repeatedly underestimated how high inflation would remain and that it was “important to lean more actively against inflation persistence.”

“For these members, a forceful increase in Bank rate at this meeting would help to bring inflation back to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term, and to reduce the risks of a more costly tightening later,” the report from the meeting said.

MPC member Swati Dhingra thought it would be better not to change the rate at all.

She argued that the risks of increasing it too far had continued to build and could create a situation where the Bank would be forced to rapidly slash rates in future.

It takes a long time for rate rises to come through, she added.

Indeed a lot of the drop in inflation that the Bank forecast on Thursday came not from the interest rate hikes it has been making since December 2021, when rates were at just 0.1%, but from the drop in energy bills.

The average household is expected to pay less than £2,000 for their energy when the price cap is next changed in October, the Bank’s forecast said.

Outside the Bank on a sunny Thursday morning, a small protest of around half a dozen people gathered to protest against interest rate hikes.