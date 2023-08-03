Government set to meet target to halve inflation, Bank of England says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government set to meet target to halve inflation, Bank of England says

By Press Association
The Government has promised to halve inflation by the end of this year, from 10.7% last year (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will have reason to celebrate on Thursday as the Bank of England forecast that he would meet his promise to halve inflation by the end of this year.

The Bank forecast said that due to drops in international energy prices, inflation is set to fall to around 4.9% averaged over the final three months of 2023.

Inflation was running at 10.7% in the final quarter of last year, meaning that to hit their target ministers would have to hope for inflation, measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI, would fall to 5.3%.

But meeting the goal was largely out of the Government’s hands. One of the main tools for combatting inflation is interest rates, which are set by the Bank of England.

And the Bank said that it is largely energy prices, set by global markets, that ministers have to thank for reduced inflation.

The average gas and electricity bill is expected to drop below £2,000 from October when Ofgem next changes the energy price cap, the Bank said.

“CPI inflation was expected to fall significantly further, to around 5% by the end of the year, accounted for by lower energy, and to a lesser degree food and core goods price inflation,” the Bank said.

“Services price inflation, however, was projected to remain elevated at close to its current rate in the near term.”

It added: “Food price inflation, which has a particularly large impact on the living costs of lower-income families due to it making up a larger share of these families’ budgets, remains extremely high.”

But it expects annual food inflation to fall to around 10% by the end of the year as lower input prices make their way down the supply chain.

Though inflation is expected to drop, the Bank does not expect to meet its 2% inflation target for two years, in the second quarter of 2025.