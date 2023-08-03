Reeves challenges PM to chess game but questions ‘plan for 100 sets in UK parks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Reeves challenges PM to chess game but questions ‘plan for 100 sets in UK parks’

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, a former junior chess champion, challenged the Prime Minister to a game amid reports of a funding boost of £500,000 for the English Chess Federation (Danny Lawson/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, a former junior chess champion, challenged the Prime Minister to a game amid reports of a funding boost of £500,000 for the English Chess Federation (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rachel Reeves has challenged Rishi Sunak to a chess game amid reported plans to install 100 sets in public parks – but noted “it doesn’t look like there are very many to go round”.

The shadow chancellor, a former junior chess champion, said green spaces in her constituency would “love” to receive one of the boards, but questioned the number reportedly to be made available.

The Prime Minister, also a keen player, is set to announce a funding boost of £500,000 for the English Chess Federation, with plans to expand the game in schools and parks, Bloomberg reported.

Rishi Sunak visit to Washington DC
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is shown a 3D-printed chess set during a visit to the Friendship Technology Preparatory High School in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

Funding from Sport England cannot be accessed for the game as it is not officially recognised as a sport in England.

Ms Reeves told BBC Radio 2 on Thursday: “I really hope we get one at a park in Leeds West … all of them would love to have one of these chess sets.

“It doesn’t sound like there’s many to go around, but also if Rishi Sunak fancies a game of chess, I’m happy to take him on too.”

An announcement is expected later this month and the Government is in talks with the federation about the best ways to invest in the game, Bloomberg reported.

Hay Festival 2015 – Hay-On-Wye
Malcolm Pein said this would mark the first time that the Government has supported chess in ‘any serious sense’. (Ryan Phillips/PA)

The plans would involve installing 100 chess sets in public parks and expanding instruction in schools, according to the outlet.

Mr Sunak expressed his desire to get more British children playing chess, describing it as a “great skill” during a visit to Washington in June.

He said: “You know, I’m actually doing a little bit of work now on how we can get more people in the United Kingdom to play chess, because it’s so good for you.

“It’s a great skill and it’s really good for helping you think and it’s a great hobby.”

Malcolm Pein, the English Chess Federation’s international director, said this would mark the first time that the Government has supported chess in “any serious sense”.

src=”

https://image.assets.pressassociation.io/v2/image/production/2d450eeb00c08c7e59ba587c75acbaf2Y29udGVudHNlYXJjaGFwaSwxNjkxMTU2MTk3/2.63964944.jpg?w=640&Prime

; alt=”FIDE Chess World Championship 2021″ width=”4000″ height=”2668″ data-title=”FIDE Chess World Championship 2021″ data-copyright-holder=”PA Archive” data-copyright-notice=”PA Archive/PA Images” data-credit=”David Parry” data-usage-terms=”EDITORIAL USE ONLY” /> One idea being reported is to have chess boards in more outdoor spaces. (David Parry/PA)

[/caption]

He told the PA news agency that some of the reasoning behind the funding push now was a need to “upskill” and make “Britain smarter” as well as chess being “enormously popular”.

Mr Pein added that the “transferable skills” could be used in cyber defence and computer programming jobs.

He also said that, at the moment, England’s chess players are “doing very badly” but there is some success for their younger players, who could get coaching with new funding.

The International Chess Federation currently ranks England’s male team as 18th and the female team as 24th.

Mr Pein said the federation wants to allocate money to computer analysis of games and travel expenses for competitions along with getting more female players involved.

Chess is a recognised sport in “most other countries”, Mr Pein said, but not in the UK so the federation cannot access funding from Sport England.