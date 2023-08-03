Reeves challenges PM to chess game but questions ‘plan for 100 sets in UK parks’

Rachel Reeves has challenged Rishi Sunak to a chess game amid reported plans to install 100 sets in public parks – but noted “it doesn’t look like there are very many to go round”.

The shadow chancellor, a former junior chess champion, said green spaces in her constituency would “love” to receive one of the boards, but questioned the number reportedly to be made available.

The Prime Minister, also a keen player, is set to announce a funding boost of £500,000 for the English Chess Federation, with plans to expand the game in schools and parks, Bloomberg reported.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is shown a 3D-printed chess set during a visit to the Friendship Technology Preparatory High School in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

Funding from Sport England cannot be accessed for the game as it is not officially recognised as a sport in England.

Ms Reeves told BBC Radio 2 on Thursday: “I really hope we get one at a park in Leeds West … all of them would love to have one of these chess sets.

“It doesn’t sound like there’s many to go around, but also if Rishi Sunak fancies a game of chess, I’m happy to take him on too.”

An announcement is expected later this month and the Government is in talks with the federation about the best ways to invest in the game, Bloomberg reported.

Malcolm Pein said this would mark the first time that the Government has supported chess in ‘any serious sense’. (Ryan Phillips/PA)

The plans would involve installing 100 chess sets in public parks and expanding instruction in schools, according to the outlet.

Mr Sunak expressed his desire to get more British children playing chess, describing it as a “great skill” during a visit to Washington in June.

He said: “You know, I’m actually doing a little bit of work now on how we can get more people in the United Kingdom to play chess, because it’s so good for you.

“It’s a great skill and it’s really good for helping you think and it’s a great hobby.”

Malcolm Pein, the English Chess Federation’s international director, said this would mark the first time that the Government has supported chess in “any serious sense”.

One idea being reported is to have chess boards in more outdoor spaces. (David Parry/PA)

He told the PA news agency that some of the reasoning behind the funding push now was a need to “upskill” and make “Britain smarter” as well as chess being “enormously popular”.

Mr Pein added that the “transferable skills” could be used in cyber defence and computer programming jobs.

He also said that, at the moment, England’s chess players are “doing very badly” but there is some success for their younger players, who could get coaching with new funding.

The International Chess Federation currently ranks England’s male team as 18th and the female team as 24th.

Mr Pein said the federation wants to allocate money to computer analysis of games and travel expenses for competitions along with getting more female players involved.

Chess is a recognised sport in “most other countries”, Mr Pein said, but not in the UK so the federation cannot access funding from Sport England.