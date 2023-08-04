Chairman of UK Republican group wishes Donald Trump would not run for president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chairman of UK Republican group wishes Donald Trump would not run for president

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss (AP)
The chairman of a UK-based Republican group has said a lot of conservatives wish former US president Donald Trump would not run in the forthcoming election.

Greg Swenson, from Republicans Overseas UK, told the PA news agency the latest indictment against Mr Trump was a “weaponisation of the judicial system” but said it would be “better for the party and the country” if he did not run for president again.

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to trying to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost.

Greg Swenson
It is the third criminal case brought against him in less than six months, after he was also charged in New York with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to a porn actress during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr Trump is also accused of 40 felony counts in Florida, in which he is alleged to have illegally retained classified documents at his Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago, and refusing government demands to give them back.

Mr Swenson said members of Republicans Overseas UK based in London were “not extremely pro-Trump” but described them as “very conservative philosophically”.

He said the group consists mainly of American ex-pats living in the UK, but also had interest from Britons and other Europeans.

Giving his own views on whether Mr Trump should run for president in next year’s election, he told PA: “I do think we can do better, and I do prefer Ron DeSantis.

“Two reasons, one I think Ron would be a better president and two, he can win.

“Every time I think there’s a chance for governor DeSantis to make a move, there’s more Trump news.

“Democrats have done a brilliant job of keeping the focus on Trump.”

Asked if he believed it would be a better decision for the Republican Party not to let Mr Trump run for election, Mr Swenson said: “Without a doubt – a lot of us just wish he wouldn’t run.

“A lot of us wish the impeachment worked in 2021 – the second one had some legs to it because even if it wasn’t criminal, what he did was very un-presidential and could be considered impeachable.

“This indictment is just a weaponisation of the justice system, but I think it would be better for the party and the country if Trump was not running, but that’s not the way it works, it’s up to the voters.”

Asked whether he thought it would be damaging for the US if Mr Trump was convicted while in office, Mr Swenson said: “Completely damaging – and it makes it look like a banana republic.

“They’re reaching for these legally dubious challenges to affect an election and ruin a president.

“They’ve been harassing him for so long, it makes the country look bad.

“I don’t think it will happen but if it does, yes, very bad news for the country – and frankly, bad news for the Republican Party and bad news for the Democrats.”