Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP in Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP in Brighton

By Press Association
Eddie Izzard wants to stand for Labour in Brighton Pavilion (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Eddie Izzard wants to stand for Labour in Brighton Pavilion (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Eddie Izzard has launched a campaign to be elected as the Labour MP for a Brighton constituency.

The comedian, 61, announced her intention to join the race to become the party’s candidate for Brighton Pavilion on Friday.

The seat has been held since 2010 by the only Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas, who is standing down at the next general election.

It is Izzard’s latest attempt to enter Westminster politics after she last year tried unsuccessfully to become Labour’s candidate for Sheffield Central.

In a video on her campaign website, Izzard said: “Brighton is a city at the forefront of change and I want to help it to continue to make that change.”

She also said she was “proud of my roots” in the county she grew up in, adding: “I’m just the latest in over 200 years of Izzards in East Sussex.”

“Whilst the Tories stoke fear and encourage culture wars, Brighton has shown the country another way,” she said, hailing it as “open-minded and welcoming to all”.

In the Sheffield Central selection race, she lost out to local councillor Abtisam Mohamed in a vote of local members.

Izzard, who has long campaigned for Labour, previously said if she became a constituency MP it would be her main job, and she would use her comedy skills for charity.

The stand-up comic has in the past spoken about her gender-fluid identity and request to be referred to with she/her pronouns.

Labour’s selection process for Brighton Pavilion has not started and applications have not yet opened, it is understood.

The next general election is widely expected to be held in autumn next year.