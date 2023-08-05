Ministers urged to ‘rocket boost’ fostering to alleviate shortage of carers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers urged to ‘rocket boost’ fostering to alleviate shortage of carers

By Press Association
General view of a school crossing sign, London (Ian West/PA)
General view of a school crossing sign, London (Ian West/PA)

Ministers must “rocket boost” fostering to tackle a shortage of carers, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said.

Dame Rachel de Souza suggested the Government could learn from its Homes for Ukraine scheme to access an “untapped well” of possible carers.

The UK needs 7,200 more foster families, with the problem being particularly acute in England where 6,000 are required, according to the Fostering Network charity.

Dame Rachel warned bureaucracy may be a problem, citing figures suggesting nearly three quarters of people who complete a fostering form do not go on to look after children.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Of course children need to be safe and of course all the checks need to be carried out, but 71% of people dropping out seems very high to me.

“I urge ministers and I urge the Government to run a national fostering campaign. It’s really, really important that we rocket boost fostering.”

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza
Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza (Yui Mok/PA)

The MacAlister review of children’s social care in England last year called for £2.6 billion of new spending over four years.

But the Government faced criticism for announcing £200 million of investment in response.

Children’s minister Claire Coutinho said £11 billion is spent on the children’s social care system overall, with a further £2.3 billion coming in the last autumn statement.

But she said the £200 million is for testing “really ambitious” plans to respond to the MacAlister review as she insisted the funding was not falling short.

“You can’t just fund a system with money, you do need to make sure the reforms work properly,” she told the Today programme, being guest edited to highlight issues in fostering.

She argued recruitment is “one of the biggest challenges”, saying last year 138,000 people made inquiries to become a foster carer but only 6% of them became one.

“People call up and say they want to be a foster carer and then they don’t necessarily get that hand-holding to make what is ultimately a big decision in your life,” the minister said, pointing to a pilot aimed at alleviating the issue.