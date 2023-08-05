Social media firms partner with law enforcement to tackle small boat crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Social media firms partner with law enforcement to tackle small boat crossings

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Social media firms will team up with the National Crime Agency to crack down on people smugglers’ posts encouraging asylum seekers to cross the Channel, ministers have said.

Rishi Sunak said the new partnership between law enforcement and tech giants including Facebook, TikTok and Twitter will tackle attempts to “lure” migrants into paying to make the perilous journey.

Group discounts, free spaces for children and offers of false documents are among the posts the Prime Minister wants removed to help achieve his promise to “stop the boats”.

Labour said the action was “too little, too late” and the Liberal Democrats said it amounted to “tinkering around the edges”.

The voluntary partnership will seek to redirect people away from such content in the same way as is used to tackle content promoting extremism or eating disorders.

An “online capability centre” backed by £11 million in funding will also be established so officers at the NCA can work with the Home Office to report the promotional posts.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, as well as TikTok and X, formally known as Twitter, have all signed up to the plans, Downing Street said.

Mr Sunak said: “To stop the boats, we have to tackle the business model of vile people smugglers at source.

“That means clamping down on their attempts to lure people into making these illegal crossings and profit from putting lives at risk.

“This new commitment from tech firms will see us redouble our efforts to fight back against these criminals, working together to shut down their vile trade.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the “strengthened collaboration” will ensure content promoting unauthorised Channel crossings “doesn’t see the light of day”.

Kicking off a “small boats week” of linked announcements, No 10 said that the “legacy” backlog of asylum applications made before the end of June 2022 has been reduced by a third since December.

But Labour claimed it will take until 2036 to clear the existing backlog for removals of failed asylum seekers, with nearly 40,000 awaiting removal in the latest figures.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said it was “just deluded” for the Conservatives to “boast about progress on tackling the Tories asylum chaos”.

“This is too little, too late,” the Labour MP said of the technology partnership plans, accusing the Government of having “no idea how to fix the mess they created”.

Friday’s Channel crossings of 262 people including children were the first since July 26 amid poor weather conditions at sea.

They take the provisional total detected by the Home Office of making the crossing to nearly 15,000 crossings so far this year.

But there were also concerns over the number of people making unauthorised entries through other means.

Figures obtained by The Times and not disputed by the Home Office suggested 21,000 migrants entered the UK undetected before going on to apply for asylum.

Lib Dem home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said the tech announcement was “tinkering around the edges when much larger reforms are needed”.

“The public has lost all faith in this Government when it comes to the asylum system, and this latest announcement will do little to change that,” the MP said.

Meanwhile, Labour accused the Government of “cooking the books” as more than 6,000 asylum seekers were wiped off the decisions backlog for reasons including failing to fill in questionnaires under the new fast track scheme.

Shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock accused ministers of “simply marking cases as ‘withdrawn’ based on a missed appointment” as they battle to bring down the backlog from a record high.

“The Conservative government is cooking the books and not being honest with people,” he said.

“They need to come clean on how many of these ‘withdrawn’ asylum seekers are simply getting the green light to drift off into Britain’s underground economy, never to be heard of again, and how many are being removed from the UK.”

The Home Office insisted that it seeks to remove individuals with withdrawn claims if they have no right to remain in Britain.

“Our efforts to streamline processing mean statistics now show an increase in the number of withdrawn claims, which occur for a number of reasons including where someone has already left the UK before their claim was considered or they choose to or pursue another application for permission to stay,” a spokesman said.