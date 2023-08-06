Dropping green goals could lose us election, Environment Secretary warns Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dropping green goals could lose us election, Environment Secretary warns Tories

By Press Association
Expansion of the ultra low emission zone in London has been linked to Labour’s failure to win the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election (PA)
Expansion of the ultra low emission zone in London has been linked to Labour’s failure to win the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election (PA)

Abandoning green policies could cost the Conservatives the next general election, the Environment Secretary has warned colleagues vying for a rethink of key commitments.

Therese Coffey said the party must show it cares about the environment in order to win, but cautioned it must not be in a way that “burdens” the public.

The Tories’ narrow victory to hold on to Uxbridge and South Ruislip last month has led to calls to rethink the way policies to alleviate the climate crisis are implemented.

Rishi Sunak has sought to portray himself as being on the side of “motorists” after London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Ulez anti-emissions charge was linked to Labour’s failure to win the seat.

Therese Coffey
Therese Coffey said the Tories must ‘show that we care about the environment’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

There have been indications the Government will water down the implementation of some net-zero policies to lessen the impact during a cost-of-living crisis.

MPs on the right of the Tory party have been urging the Prime Minister to go further.

Ms Coffey told the Mail On Sunday: “In order to win the next election, we need to continue to show that we care about the environment.

“We also need to show that there is a way to do that which doesn’t put burdens on hard-working people.”

The Environment Secretary also insisted that ministers are not weakening efforts to reach net-zero by 2050.

Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has vowed to extend the ultra low emission zone

“There’s been a lot of noise over the last few weeks about this Government walking away from the environment, but the reality couldn’t be further from the truth,” she said.

“Trust us on our record, not on the clickbait.”

But not all Conservatives believe Mr Sunak is committed to the environment, with Lord Zac Goldsmith alleging the PM is “uninterested” in the crisis as he resigned as a minister.

Environmental tensions have also gripped Labour, with leader Sir Keir Starmer telling Mr Khan to “reflect” on the expansion of the ultra low emission zone in the wake of the by-election.

The Labour mayor responded by extending to all Londoners the £2,000 scrappage grant for the heavy-polluting cars that will be hit by the £12.50 charge.