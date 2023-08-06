One in six cut back on summer holidays over cost-of-living spike, poll says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One in six cut back on summer holidays over cost-of-living spike, poll says

By Press Association
One in six Britons are going without a summer holiday because they are cutting back during the cost-of-living crisis, a survey commissioned by the Liberal Democrats suggests (Alamy/PA)
One in six Britons are going without a summer holiday because they are cutting back during the cost-of-living crisis, a survey suggests.

Nearly two fifths were eating out less and people were travelling less to visit friends and family and even shunning barbecues, the poll indicated.

In the research carried out by Savanta last week, 2,289 adults were asked what they were doing without or expecting to lack this summer because of struggles with high inflation.

Some 17% responded that they were going without a summer holiday in the research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats.

The findings were published as Rishi Sunak and his wife and children were in California for what Downing Street said was their first proper family holiday for four years.

They were planning on visiting Disneyland and the Prime Minister was spotted at a Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle in Santa Monica.

In the survey, 37% responded that they were eating out less and 9% said they were going to fewer outdoor events.

Sone 9% said they were travelling less to see family and friends and 4% were cutting back on barbecues.

The Lib Dems used the research to repeat their call for the Government to reverse a £3 billion tax cut for big banks in the form of the cut to the bank surcharge.

They want the money to be used instead to provide more cost-of-living support for families at risk of losing their homes because of soaring mortgage payments.

The party’s Treasury spokeswoman, Sarah Olney, said: “It is shameful that the Government is ploughing on with massive tax cuts for the big banks, who are refusing to pass on saving rates whilst hiking mortgage bills.

“They do not deserve the reward of tax cuts whilst at the same time taxes are hiked on hardworking Brits.

“Families across the country struggled through a winter of high energy bills, only to be clobbered with eye-watering mortgage payments this summer.”