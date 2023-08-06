Just Stop Oil demands ‘contemptible’, says Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil demands ‘contemptible’, says Starmer

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised Just Stop Oil’s demands as ‘contemptible’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour would not tear up the 100 new drilling licences Rishi Sunak plans to grant as he described Just Stop Oil’s demands as “contemptible”.

The Labour leader said he would only ban the granting of new licences to explore oil and gas fields in the North Sea as he seeks to give businesses certainty.

Writing in the Times, he sought to distance himself from Just Stop Oil as the Tories attack Labour for accepting £1.5 million donations from the campaign group’s backer Dale Vince.

Just Stop Oil has specialised in disruptive tactics (Adam Davy/PA)

Sir Keir criticised their demands to “simply turn off the taps”, arguing that it would create “chaos” as existing fields are needed for a managed transition for “decades to come”.

But he also attacked the Prime Minister for trying to force a “cultural wedge” between car drivers and those who want to tackle climate change.

He suggested the Conservative leader was trading the nation’s “long-term interest for short-term political gain” as the Tories signal they could ease some net zero measures.

Sir Keir argued any weaponising of the environment “won’t work because British people overwhelmingly both drive cars and want to tackle climate change”.

“The likes of Just Stop Oil want us to simply turn off the taps in the North Sea, creating the same chaos for working people that they do on our roads. It’s contemptible,” he wrote.

“On the North Sea, Labour’s plan is pragmatic and fair. To secure a managed transition, we will need our existing oil and gas fields for decades to come.

“We won’t revoke any licences issued by this government because, unlike them, we take investor certainty and legal obligations seriously.”

Mr Sunak angered climate activists and green-minded Tories by announcing plans to “max out” oil and gas reserves to grow the economy and seek security after Russian president Vladimir Putin pressured Europe by cutting supplies.

The Tories’ narrow victory to hold on to Uxbridge and South Ruislip in last month’s by-election has led to calls to rethink the way policies to alleviate the climate crisis are implemented.

Mr Sunak has sought to portray himself as being on the side of “motorists” after London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Ulez anti-emissions charge was linked to Labour’s failure to win.

The Prime Minister has ordered a review of low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) schemes, as some Tories press for environmental measures to be eased during a cost-of-living crisis.

Therese Coffey
Therese Coffey said the Tories must ‘show that we care about the environment’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

But Environment Secretary Therese Coffey warned her colleagues that abandoning green policies could cost the Conservatives the next general election.

“In order to win the next election, we need to continue to show that we care about the environment,” she told the Mail on Sunday.

“We also need to show that there is a way to do that which doesn’t put burdens on hard-working people.”

She insisted that ministers are not weakening efforts to reach net-zero by 2050.

“Trust us on our record, not on the clickbait.”

But not all Conservatives believe Mr Sunak is committed to the environment, with Lord Zac Goldsmith alleging the PM was “uninterested” in the crisis as he resigned as a minister.

Environmental tensions have also gripped Labour, with leader Sir Keir telling Mr Khan to “reflect” on the expansion of the ultra low emission zone in the wake of the by-election.

The Labour mayor responded by extending to all Londoners the £2,000 scrappage grant for the heavy-polluting cars that will be hit by the £12.50 charge.