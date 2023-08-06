Home insurance inflation up to 17.9% on average, analysis shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home insurance inflation up to 17.9% on average, analysis shows

By Press Association
Analysis commissioned by the SNP has shown the UK’s average home insurance inflation rate is 17.9% (Joe Giddens/PA)
Home insurance inflation has risen to an average of 17.9% in the UK, in stark contrast to neighbouring European nations, according to analysis commissioned by the SNP.

The research compiled by the House of Commons Library on behalf of the party analysed the increase from January 2022 to May 2023, while inflation rates in France and Germany averaged 2.8% and 2.6% respectively.

During the same time frame, the UK recorded its highest monthly home insurance inflation rate of 29.9% in November 2022, however, no other European country hit a similar monthly high during the two-year period.

Ireland’s highest rate was 25.4% in September 2022, followed by Belgium with 13.4% in May 2023.

However, the UK’s home insurance inflation rate has not reached double figures in any of the five months analysed in 2023, with it at 5.4% in May.

The analysis comes after separate research by the party, published earlier in the week, showed car insurance has “skyrocketed” in the last two years.

Chris Stevens, the SNP housing spokesman at Westminster, said the analysis shows why Scotland should gain independence to re-join the European Union.

He said: “Brexit Britain is being hit far harder by inflation than our nearest European neighbours, and every household is paying the price.

“This latest research highlights the importance of achieving independence for Scotland and re-joining the EU as the only means of escaping broken, Brexit Britain.

“Westminster has failed to support people through the cost-of-living crisis, and that crisis for families is exacerbated by the fact that Brexit Britain is experiencing higher rates of inflation compared to our European neighbours.

“Whether its soaring insurance rates, food prices or energy bills, Brexit Britain comes at a cost that Scotland can no longer afford.

“With independence, Scotland has the opportunity to join other European countries with control over their own affairs and access to the world’s largest market.”