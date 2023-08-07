MP tells businesses to stay out of politics after Costa Coffee and Bud Light row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

MP tells businesses to stay out of politics after Costa Coffee and Bud Light row

By Press Association
A Cabinet minister has warned businesses to stay out of politics and cultural debates after Costa Coffee and Bud Light both faced backlashes over transgender campaigns (Mike Egerton/PA)
A Cabinet minister has warned businesses to stay out of politics and cultural debates after Costa Coffee and Bud Light both faced backlashes over transgender campaigns (Mike Egerton/PA)

A Cabinet minister has warned businesses to stay out of politics and cultural debates after Costa Coffee and Bud Light both faced backlashes over transgender campaigns.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said businesses need to instead focus on providing high-quality products and services.

It comes after Costa Coffee was criticised online last week for a mural showing a transgender person with mastectomy scars sipping coffee at one of its express vans.

The row follows the world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, seeing Bud Light beer sales slump after a collaboration with a transgender influencer prompted a boycott from right-wing consumers in the US.

Mr Glen told centre-right think tank Bright Blue on Monday that he thinks the majority of the UK wants businesses “to keep out of politics”.

“But I think where we’ve got to now is that we’ve almost got a checklist of things that a business has to say and do in order to be deemed to be socially and ethically on the right side of the line. And I’m not sure about this,” he said.

“We’ve seen what can happen in recent months. Think of that US beer brand, where consumers reacted rather differently than was anticipated.

“I’m uncomfortable, instinctively, to see big businesses appropriating the views of their customers to make a political point. If they want to get into politics, then stand for election.”

Costa Coffee last week defended the mural as part of its ethos to “celebrate the diversity of our customers, team members and partners”.

“The mural, in its entirety, showcases and celebrates inclusivity,” it said in a statement.

It came after writer James Esses posted the picture of the Costa van, which had been produced for Pride last year, prompting a Twitter debate about glamorising mastectomies – often undertaken when transgender men have surgery to remove their breasts.

But many also welcomed the Costa campaign, with trans right campaigner Ugla Stefania tweeting: “Saw Costa was trending. Turned out it’s because they have an illustration of a trans masc person and all the bigots are losing their minds about trans people existing.

“Great advertisement for Costa really. Thanks everyone, it’s a lovely illustration.”

Meanwhile, Bud Light faced a huge backlash from US conservatives after Dylan Mulvaney opened a Bud Light in a video on Instagram in April as part of a promotional contest for the beer brand.

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s US sales of Bud Light tumbled more than 10% during the second quarter after the row.

The PA news agency has contacted Costa Coffee and Anheuser-Busch InBev for comment.