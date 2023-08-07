Pupils can call on helpline during ’emotional’ results period, says minister

Pupils will be able to access support including a dedicated helpline during the “emotional” period of exam results, the Education Secretary has said.

About 140,000 pupils will receive their results on Tuesday for their Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers and national certificates.

The Skills Development Scotland (SDS) results helpline will open at the same time, running for four days and staffed by 30 career advisers.

The service provides impartial careers advice and guidance on the next steps for young people after they have received their exam results.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth met SDS staff at a results helpline centre in Edinburgh on Monday.

She said: “Results day can be a very emotional one for pupils, parents and carers.

“The opportunity to have a conversation with someone who is impartial and knowledgeable is so valuable.

“Whatever a person’s results, there are options out there for everyone and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or uncertainty about future choices to contact the results helpline to speak with friendly, knowledgeable staff for advice about your next steps.”

SDS head of career information, Sharon McIntyre, said: “We are so pleased the Education Secretary took time out to come and visit the results helpline staff this year.

“It was very clear from the conversations we had that she recognises just how valuable our support is for worried pupils, parents and carers.

“We wish everyone all the very best with their results this year, but please don’t worry if you don’t get the outcome you hoped for, just phone 0808 100 8000 and we will help you find alternative options.”