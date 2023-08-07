Greenpeace should not get ‘seat at the table’ in Government discussions – No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greenpeace should not get ‘seat at the table’ in Government discussions – No 10

By Press Association
Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s house in Richmond, North Yorkshire after covering it in black fabric in protest at his backing for expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling (Danny Lawson/PA)
Greenpeace should not be given a “seat at the table” in Whitehall discussions of climate-related issues following an anti-oil protest targeting Rishi Sunak’s home, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said all Government departments should suspend stakeholder engagement with the environmental group after the stunt last Thursday.

The move expands on orders given to civil servants in the Department for Envrionment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) last week to cut ties with Greenpeace until further notice.

Greenpeace activists moving fabric on the roof of Rishi Sunak’s house in Richmond, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

The No 10 official said: “Certainly we obviously don’t think that people who are accused of breaking the law should have a seat at the table in discussions with Government.

“My understanding is that Defra aren’t engaging with Greenpeace because of those actions.

“I don’t think it’s unusual for Defra or other agencies to engage with climate action groups – that’s taken place for a number of years.

“But clearly given their actions and the arrests last week we don’t think it’s appropriate to engage with them.”

It comes after a group of demonstrators scaled Mr Sunak’s Grade II-listed constituency manor to protest against plans to grant more than 100 new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

The activists draped an oil-black fabric from the roof, staying there from about 8am to 1.15pm when they were arrested and later bailed amid an ongoing investigation by North Yorkshire Police.

Areeba Hamid, co-executive director of Greenpeace, defended the protest amid a backlash over security concerns as “carefully and meticulously” planned for when the Prime Minister, his wife and children holiday in California.

She told Sky News it was a “proportionate response to a disastrous decision” by Mr Sunak to allow for further drilling.

Assistant Chief Constable Elliot Foskett said: “There was no threat to the wider public throughout this incident, which has now been brought to a safe conclusion.”

But Peter Walker, a former deputy chief constable from the force, told LBC it was a “major breach of security”, as he called for an “investigation into how this has been allowed to happen”.

Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond, last week announced plans to “max out” the UK’s oil and gas reserves by granting new licences for extraction in the North Sea.