School exam results day: Pupils across Scotland get their grades

About 140,000 pupils across Scotland will receive their results on Tuesday for their Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers and national certificates.

Results will arrive by first-class post, and those who have signed up for a MySQA account will also receive their results by text or email on Tuesday morning.

This year, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has modified course assessments, put an exam exceptional circumstances service in place, taken a sensitive approach to grading, and implemented a direct appeals service.

Industrial action by teachers led to education disruption in the 2022/23 school year.

On Monday, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth visited a helpline service for pupils who are receiving their exam results.

She said: “Results day can be a very emotional one for pupils, parents and carers.

“The opportunity to have a conversation with someone who is impartial and knowledgeable is so valuable.

“Whatever a person’s results, there are options out there for everyone and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or uncertainty about future choices to contact the results helpline to speak with friendly, knowledgeable staff for advice about your next steps.”

Skills Development Scotland’s helpline is available for four days on 0808 100 8000.