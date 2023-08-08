School exam results day: Pupils across Scotland get their grades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
School exam results day: Pupils across Scotland get their grades

By Press Association
School pupils will receive their exam results on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)
About 140,000 pupils across Scotland will receive their results on Tuesday for their Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers and national certificates.

Results will arrive by first-class post, and those who have signed up for a MySQA account will also receive their results by text or email on Tuesday morning.

This year, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has modified course assessments, put an exam exceptional circumstances service in place, taken a sensitive approach to grading, and implemented a direct appeals service.

Industrial action by teachers led to education disruption in the 2022/23 school year.

On Monday, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth visited a helpline service for pupils who are receiving their exam results.

She said: “Results day can be a very emotional one for pupils, parents and carers.

“The opportunity to have a conversation with someone who is impartial and knowledgeable is so valuable.

“Whatever a person’s results, there are options out there for everyone and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or uncertainty about future choices to contact the results helpline to speak with friendly, knowledgeable staff for advice about your next steps.”

Skills Development Scotland’s helpline is available for four days on 0808 100 8000.