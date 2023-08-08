What will life be like for migrants on board the Bibby Stockholm barge?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What will life be like for migrants on board the Bibby Stockholm barge?

By Press Association
Migrants have begun arriving on the Bibby Stockholm barge docked in Portland off the coast of Dorset (James Manning/PA)
Migrants have begun arriving on the Bibby Stockholm barge docked in Portland off the coast of Dorset as part of a Government plan to house asylum seekers while their claims are processed.

After a series of delays, the first residents boarded on Monday amid continued safety and overcrowding fears centring on plans to house about 500 people on the ship.

Here the PA news agency looks at the living conditions they can expect on the controversial barge.

– What will their rooms be like?

Most of the 222 bedrooms have twin bunk beds, with cupboard space, a desk, en-suite bathroom, heating and windows which open.

But there are also 20 larger rooms which would sleep four people, and two rooms housing six people.

Migrant accommodation
– What entertainment will they have?

The bedrooms all have televisions which the operator was told to disconnect but were too costly to remove so can be used only as monitors.

Instead, residents will be encouraged to socialise or watch programmes and films in one of four communal TV rooms, and can also learn English in a classroom and worship in a dedicated space.

A small number of laptops are also available and there is wifi throughout the barge.

Migrant accommodation
– What is on the menu?

Migrants can expect a varied diet to be served in the barge’s canteen by Connect Catering.

A sample menu provided to journalists included spaghetti with meatballs, roast turkey, Irish stew, and beef pie.

A selection of snacks will be available 24 hours a day.

Migrant accommodation
– Will they be able to exercise?

Migrants will be able to use a gym equipped with treadmills, weights, rowing machines and exercise bikes.

Team sports, including volleyball, basketball, netball and football, can be played in one of two outside courtyards

Migrant accommodation
– Will migrants be able to leave the boat and visit the mainland?

The migrants will not have a curfew but are expected to sleep on board overnight.

They will be able to use an hourly bus service with stops in the surrounding area between 7am and 11pm, with migrants also free to leave on foot if they choose once outside the port compound.

But inside the perimeter, they must board a shuttle bus to be taken from the barge to the gate because of safety rules inside the working port.

Migrant accommodation
– How many staff will be on board?

In total, there will be around 60 staff on board, including cooks and cleaners.

The barge is being run by Landry and Kling, a sub-contractor of Corporate Travel Management (CTM) which has also managed vessels in Scotland housing Ukrainians.

There will also be round-the-clock security at the site, consisting of 18 guards trained to military standard taking shifts in groups of six.

The security staff will be backed up by CCTV surveillance, and police if needed.

Migrant accommodation
– How long will migrants be on board?

With an initial 18-month contract for the barge being kept under review, asylum seekers will spend up to nine months on board.

But officials have admitted they could end up back in hotels if no other suitable alternative accommodation has been identified by the end of that time period.

– What support will Dorset Council receive?

Dorset Council is receiving £3,500 per occupied bedspace on the Bibby Stockholm, with additional funding provided to local NHS services and police, the Home Office said.

It is understood the council has also received almost £380,000 in a one-off grant to help support local charity and voluntary organisations provide services on board.