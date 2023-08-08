Starmer challenged over would-be MP’s Greenpeace links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer challenged over would-be MP’s Greenpeace links

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner with Alistair Strathern, a would-be MP who took part in a Greenpeace protest (Jacob King/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner with Alistair Strathern, a would-be MP who took part in a Greenpeace protest (Jacob King/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been challenged by the Tories to ban members of “eco mob” Greenpeace from standing for the party.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps issued the demand after it emerged Labour’s candidate in Mid Bedfordshire, Alistair Strathern, was part of a zombie-themed publicity stunt in Westminster.

The Government has cut engagement with Greenpeace after the environmental group staged a protest at Rishi Sunak’s house.

Mr Strathern hopes to win Mid Bedfordshire for Labour when Tory former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries finally quits Parliament, as she promised to do in June.

The Sun newspaper revealed he had been part of a Greenpeace demonstration against the Government’s public order legislation in November 2022.

He was pictured in zombie make up outside the Home Office and the Houses of Parliament.

It is believed to be the only publicity stunt Mr Strathern joined for the group and he has never been party of any direct action.

Mr Shapps said: “Labour have gone too far this time – plotting to put eco-fanatics in Parliament.”

In a message to Sir Keir he said: “I’m challenging you to today ban members of the eco-mob from Labour’s candidate list.”

Labour candidate Alistair Strathern
Labour candidate Alistair Strathern (PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “A vote for Labour is literally a vote for the eco-zealots.”

Labour sources dismissed the criticism from ministers and the party has previously condemned Greenpeace for targeting the Prime Minister’s home earlier this month.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The people of Mid Bedfordshire are sick of being taken for granted by the Tories and it’s time for change.

“They deserve an opportunity to elect a local, hardworking, full time MP, and that is exactly what Labour is offering.”