Health Secretary says A&E waiting times performance has ‘stabilised’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Health Secretary says A&E waiting times performance has ‘stabilised’

By Press Association
The latest accident and emergency waiting times showed more patients waiting longer than the four hour target. (Rui Vieira/PA)
The latest accident and emergency waiting times showed more patients waiting longer than the four hour target. (Rui Vieira/PA)

Health Secretary Michael Matheson insisted performance against waiting times targets in accident and emergency (A&E) has “stabilised”, although he conceded it was still “not where it needs to be” as figures showed a rise in the number of patients waiting longer than the target time for treatment.

Data for the last week in July showed that of the 25,526 people who attended A&E units, 69% were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The figures, for the week ending July 30, are down from the 71.8% of patients dealt with within the target time the previous week, and performance continues to be well below the Scottish Government’s aim of having 95% of patients either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

The latest Public Health Scotland statistics showed that 7,924 patients in A&E waited longer than four hours to be dealt with.

This includes 1,898 patients who were there for at least eight hours, and 563 patients who spent a minimum of 12 hours in A&E.

At the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh just over half (51.7%) were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

In contrast at the Western Isles Hospital, 96.7% of patients in A&E were dealt with inside the target time in the week ending July 30.

This meant the health board was the only NHS board area in the country to exceed the target of dealing with 95% of cases in A&E within four hours.

But in the NHS Forth Valley area more than two out of five patients waited longer than the target time, with 56.6% admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said performance against the four hour target had now ‘stabilised’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking about the latest figures, Mr Matheson said: “Performance against the four hour target has stabilised. However, we know performance is still not where it needs to be and there is continued disparity in performance both between health boards and individual sites.”

He said the Scottish Government was “working closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E, to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff”.

Mr Matheson added: “Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance which is why we are working to reduced instances of delayed discharge and are continuing to expand our Hospital at Home capacity.”