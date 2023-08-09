Civil Service spending makes for ‘uncomfortable reading’, Gray says amid review

Bank card-style spending by civil servants makes “uncomfortable reading”, a Scottish minister has said after new transaction details were unveiled.

Data published on Tuesday by Scottish Labour revealed senior government officials had made almost 60,000 transactions over a three-year period, amounting to £14.2 million in total.

First Minister Humza Yousaf yesterday said he would instruct permanent secretary John Paul Marks – the most senior civil servant – to conduct a review into the spending.

Senior staff are issued with credit-style cards to purchase goods and services with a value of £5,000 per transaction.

The timeframe assessed in the transactions covers the period between September 2019 and August 2022, with further details now revealing bowling and pottery lessons were among the “away days” for civil servants.

The team-building exercises cost a total of £32,995 during the three-year timeframe.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has ordered a review into civil service spending (Lesley Martin/PA)

It included a £375 bill to Brewhemia pub in Edinburgh in September and trips to bowling alleys.

The transaction logs also include trips to escape rooms and crazy golf venues for staff, while £1,693 was spent on an “away day discussion” at the Seamill Hydro hotel in Ayrshire in 2022.

Part of Edinburgh Zoo was also hired out by staff, costing taxpayers £2,000, while further activities in 2019 include purchases of ping pong balls, chocolate mice, play dough and paper planes.

Addressing the spending on Good Morning Scotland on Wednesday, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the First Minister was right to order a review into the spending.

He said: “Obviously the reports, some of them, make for uncomfortable reading and the First Minister has instituted the review from the most senior civil servant in Scotland – the permanent secretary – to ensure that the use of credit cards by senior civil servants is appropriate and continues to have the stringent checks and balances in place to ensure that there is good value brought for public money.

“The use of credit cards by senior civil servants obviously is used by many other governments and with releases of other information by the governments at other times, including the Welsh Government, more recently.

The First Minister is right to review civil service spending, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray has said (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Obviously there becomes greater public scrutiny and questions as to sometimes its appropriateness.

“So I think it is right that the First Minister has asked the Permanent Secretary to ensure that the processes that are in place are robust and to ensure public spending continues to be fair and balanced going forward.”

Speaking to comedian Matt Forde during an Edinburgh Fringe show, he said: “It’s fair to ask the questions that people are asking about. Was this item spent? Why was it spent? Why was it bought by the civil service?

“I will ask the permanent secretary to just review, ‘do we have the right procedures in place when it comes to spend’.”

He added: “I noticed one of the headlines around security through airports and so on, which again is fair for people to ask a question.

“We absolutely have to be mindful of every penny and every pound that we spend, but we’ve also got to be mindful of people’s security.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Spending through electronic purchasing cards is used to support government officials during their usual course of work such as on training, catering, room hire and one-off supplies.

“The cards are not for personal expenditure and there are robust authorisation and regular auditing arrangements in place to monitor their use.”

Data published yesterday revealed almost £10 million was spent on VIP airport services for former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her staff between September 2019 and June 2022.

Meanwhile, other spending included yoga classes, nail polish, a £27 “homedisco” from eBay and £4,182 for hospitality and hotel accommodation at a five-star Perthshire hotel.

A variety of books was also purchased, including six copies of a book of speeches by Ms Sturgeon and 21 copies of How To Run A Government So That Citizens Benefit And Taxpayers Don’t Go Crazy.

The vast majority of items, however, included everyday purchases for civil servants working from home during the Covid-19 lockdown, including computer monitors.