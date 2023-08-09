Let 1,000 AI pilots flourish to help public sector, says Labour MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Let 1,000 AI pilots flourish to help public sector, says Labour MP

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
Letting civil servants profit from their own innovations could help Whitehall embrace artificial intelligence, a senior Labour MP has said.

Darren Jones, MP for Bristol North West and chairman of the Commons Business and Trade Committee, is one of Westminster’s evangelists for the opportunities presented by AI, but insists it cannot simply be seen as a way to make people redundant.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “I’m convinced that the best way is doing an inclusive approach that works with public sector workers, as opposed to someone up here deciding that they’re just going to make someone redundant and put a tech system in place, which is extractive and exploitive, not inclusive.”

That “extractive” model is one that has driven much of the debate on AI, with discussion of which jobs are at risk of being replaced and how many people could be facing redundancy.

In the public sector, former Civil Service HR chief Rupert McNeil told MPs in June that the number of civil servants could be cut by 70% over the next decade thanks to AI and automation – a scenario that would see around 350,000 people laid off.

AI experts have suggested this is counter-productive, arguing that the public sector should focus on where AI can be used as a tool to do things that humans are bad at, rather than looking solely at where savings can be made on salaries.

This view is closer to that of Mr Jones, who wants to allow “a thousand pilots to flourish” so public sector workers can come up with their own ideas for improving services.

To do that, he acknowledges that proponents of AI need to calm fears that those public sector workers will be replaced by their inventions.

Darren Jones
Darren Jones (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

He said: “That’s why the inclusive/extractive language is really important.

“Because if you take an extractive approach – which is to say, like you’ve seen in some private sector companies, ‘We’re just going to put technology in place and we’re going to make as much additional profit or surplus as possible, and take that away, and if that affects the quality of people’s work or the number of jobs so be it’ – that’s an extractive, oppressive kind of environment.

“I don’t think that works in the private sector, let alone the public sector. What you want to do is get to a position where public sector workers say, ‘This change is coming, it’s going to be good for me’.”

One way to do that, he said, would be to emphasise that gains from improvements in productivity would be ploughed back into better pay, although he acknowledged the UK’s “horrifying” national debt would have to be addressed as well.

Alternatively, he suggested allowing the most successful of his “1,000 pilots” to become business owners, turning their innovations into start-ups that could sell services back to the government.

Plagiarism concerns in schools
Experts suggest tools such as ChatGPT are better used to do things humans are bad at rather than replacing human workers (John Walton/PA)

He added: “The key point there is that the workers have to share in that benefit, so they see it as an incentive to want to do it and not as an extractive process.”

Mr Jones, rumoured in Westminster to be in line for promotion at the next shadow cabinet reshuffle, argued that Labour is better placed than the Conservatives to ensure this process is inclusive.

He told PA: “I do think there’s a party dividing line on this, the way that you do it.

“Either inclusively, which is inherently the Labour way, or for the benefit purely of profit, which is Tory point.

“The way I would see the Tories developing this policy area is by taking a pretty standard approach to tech procurement and just saying, ‘Hey, tech company, can you come in and sort our universal credit payments properly?’

“Rishi Sunak knows, for example, how awful that system is, because during the pandemic he was told he couldn’t change the number more than twice a year. Ridiculous.

“They’ll just get a tech company and to do that, and the service will improve, the cost will go down, and they’ll just make 6,500 people redundant and they will think that’s a job well done.

“But the Tories don’t really think about workers, which is one of the reasons I’d say my argument is that there’s a very different approach to it.”

Workers have been a major concern for Mr Jones, who has achieved prominence as chairman of the Business and Trade Committee thanks to his questioning of businesses on their use of AI, including criticising Amazon’s use of algorithms to track its workers.