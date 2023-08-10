Jump in homeowners and landlords falling into arrears on mortgages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Jump in homeowners and landlords falling into arrears on mortgages

By Press Association
There were 81,900 homeowner mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more in the second quarter, figures from UK Finance show (Joe Giddens/PA)

A growing number of homeowners and landlords fell into arrears with their mortgage in the second quarter of 2023, according to figures from a trade association.

UK Finance, which released the figures, said home repossessions are expected to rise, given ongoing cost-of-living challenges.

There were 81,900 homeowner mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the second quarter of 2023, which was 7% higher than in the previous quarter.

Within the total, 28,690 homeowners had arrears in the most severe band of more than 10% of the mortgage balance, which was up by 2% compared with the previous quarter.

There were 8,980 buy-to-let mortgages in arrears of 2.5% or more of the outstanding balance in the second quarter of 2023, 28% higher than in the previous quarter.

Mortgages in arrears accounted for 0.93% of homeowner mortgages outstanding and 0.44% of buy-to-let mortgages outstanding in the second quarter of 2023, UK Finance said.

Some 610 homeowner mortgaged properties were repossessed in the second quarter of 2023, 19% fewer than in the previous quarter.

And 440 buy-to-let mortgaged properties were repossessed in the second quarter of 2023, which was 7% more than in the previous quarter.

A UK Finance spokesperson said: “The number of mortgage holders in arrears rose in (the second quarter) as higher mortgage rates and the cost-of-living continued to weigh on households.

“Although any rise in arrears can be worrying, overall numbers remain low with less than 1% of homeowners and less than half a per cent of landlords behind on their payments.

“Lenders have been preparing for any continuing increases in arrears, for example with the launch of the mortgage charter, and have already helped over 200,000 borrowers before they have got into financial difficulty by restructuring their repayments.

“The number of homeowner and buy-to-let possessions in (the second quarter) remain close to historic lows but are expected to continue to rise in line with our mortgage market forecast given the ongoing cost-of-living challenges.

“It’s important for homeowners and landlords to remember that there is support available to anyone struggling with their finances. If you think you might have difficulty making your mortgage payments, reach out to your lender early to find out the options available.”