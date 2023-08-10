Sajid Javid’s brother appointed new boss of Immigration Enforcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sajid Javid’s brother appointed new boss of Immigration Enforcement

By Press Association
Senior Metropolitan Police officer Bas Javid, brother of former home secretary Sajid Javid, has been appointed director-general of Immigration Enforcement at the Home Office (Yui Mok/PA)
Senior police officer Bas Javid, brother of former home secretary Sajid Javid, has been appointed director-general of Immigration Enforcement at the Home Office.

Mr Javid is currently a Deputy Assistant Commissioner with the Metropolitan Police, and has previously held key positions at Avon and Somerset Police and West Midlands Police.

He will take up his new role in November and will be tasked with the operational response to immigration offending while collaborating closely with other law enforcement agencies, including the police and Border Force.

Mr Javid said: “Protecting the integrity of the UK’s immigration system is vital, so it is an honour to be appointed to this important role.

“I am excited to begin leading a group of dedicated, hard-working and talented public servants to ensure we uphold our rules and laws.”

According to the Home Office, immigration enforcement visits are at their highest since 2019 and are up by almost 50% on last year.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “Immigration abuse is a scourge on our society and I will leave no stone unturned in clamping down on this illegality.

“Bas brings a wealth of law enforcement experience and will further ramp up our efforts to tackle immigration offending, as the British people would expect.”

Home Office permanent secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft also welcomed the appointment, saying he looks forward to welcoming Mr Javid to the Home Office and working alongside him to “tackle illegal migration, which is the top priority for the department”.

Mr Javid’s role as Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the Met involves high-level responsibilities, including overseeing specific operational areas, contributing to strategic decision-making, and holding a critical position in the force’s chain of command.

His new appointment coincides with new arrivals appearing to take Channel crossings to more than 100,000 since 2018.

PA news agency analysis of Government figures since current records began on January 1 2018 showed that, as of Tuesday, 99,960 people have arrived in the UK after making the journey.

And RNLI lifeboats were spotted bringing dozens to shore on Thursday, meaning it is likely the milestone has been reached.

An eyewitness said there appeared to be more than 40 people brought ashore on board two lifeboats, which had attended a dinghy out in the Channel.