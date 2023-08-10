At least 25 Scots have gone to Switzerland for assisted death, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

At least 25 Scots have gone to Switzerland for assisted death, says charity

By Press Association
Dozens of Scots are believed to have gone to Switzerland for assisted deaths (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dozens of Scots are believed to have gone to Switzerland for assisted deaths (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dozens of Scots have travelled to Switzerland for an assisted death because current laws prevent the end-of-life option in Scotland, a campaigning charity has said.

Friends At The End (Fate) said at least 25 Scots have travelled to Swiss clinics where assisted dying is possible.

It comes after British expat David Hunter was released from custody in Cyprus last week after killing his seriously ill wife in 2021.

Fate’s convener, Emma Cooper, said many more terminally ill Scots choose to die alone by suicide each year.

Hate Crime and Public Order bill
Liam McArthur’s Bill is going through Holyrood (Fraser Bremner/PA)

She will discuss the ethics of assisted dying at an Edinburgh Fringe event on Friday.

The Scottish charity supports MSP Liam McArthur’s Scottish Parliament member’s Bill to enable mentally competent adults who are terminally ill to be provided with help to end their life if they request.

The Lib Dem MSP is expected to publish his Bill later this year.

If it becomes law, Scots will not be able to opt for assisted dying for any other reason, and safeguards would include independent assessment by two doctors and a cooling-off period.

FATE said they had corresponded with Swiss organisations Dignitas and Life Circle and confirmed that at least 25 Scots have so far travelled to Switzerland for an assisted death.

Ms Cooper said: “By legalising assisted dying, we can put the proper safeguards and monitoring in place to protect people and their loved ones.

“Here in Scotland, we’re proposing a reasonable, considered approach to legislation that is both common sense and compassionate.

“Along with the majority of Scots, I believe it is absolutely reasonable to allow terminally ill, competent adults a pathway to ending their suffering legally and here at home – not isolated, away from their own country, and in fear of loved ones facing prosecution.”

The charity said it is optimistic the Bill will receive backing from a majority of MSPs at Holyrood.

Faith leaders from a number of religious groups have voiced opposition to the proposals.

The Church of Scotland, the Catholic Church and the Scottish Association of Mosques held a meeting at Holyrood in May to set out their position.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that everyone has dignity and respect at the end of their life, and will carefully consider the substance of any Bill that is introduced.

“We also remain committed to supporting the delivery of the very highest standards of care, right up to the end of life, and to developing and delivering a new strategy on palliative and end-of-life care.”