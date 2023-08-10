Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian marines complete UK training course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian marines complete UK training course

By Press Association
Ukrainian marines being trained in the UK before nearly 1,000 return home after a six-month training period with British forces (Ministry of Defence/PA)

Nearly 1,000 Ukrainian marines will soon return home, after a six-month training period with British forces.

Plans to train the marines were announced in February during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to London.

Since then around 900 Ukrainian marines have completed the course, which has seen British commandos training and instructing on amphibious training and inflatable boat beach raids.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “The UK has led the way in training the armed force of Ukraine, providing world-leading training in frontline combat skills to more than 20,000 of Ukraine’s army recruits through Operation Interflex.

“This programme of training, delivered by elite British commandos, will support Ukraine to build its own distinct marine force and expand its capability to operate in a maritime environment.”

The marines received training across a range of areas, including in the use of anti-tank weapons, ant-aircraft missiles and the use of mortars and drones.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian marines training in the UK before returning home (MoD/PA)

The Ministry of Defence said many of the Ukrainian trainees were civilian volunteers who had no previous military experience.

Others were transferred from sections of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Over 20,000 Ukrainian recruits have already received training in the UK since the start of the war.