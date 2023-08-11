Economy not out the woods despite bigger-than-expected jump in June, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Economy not out the woods despite bigger-than-expected jump in June, experts say

By Press Association
The Bank of England could hike interest rates further, an expert said (PA)
The Bank of England could hike interest rates further, an expert said (PA)

A surprise bounce in gross domestic product (GDP) will not mean much for hard-pressed families and businesses and could even lead to interest rates being hiked further, experts warned on Friday.

Several experts said that while on the face of it the 0.5% rise in GDP in June was cause for celebration, the unexpectedly high figure could also bring consequences.

Economists had expected growth to be just 0.2% in June, according to a consensus supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“The better-than-expected GDP figures are likely to galvanise the Bank of England’s zeal to continue to raise interest rates,” said David Baker, a partner at audit giant Mazars.

“The Bank will remain very concerned about the persistence of inflation and will reflect on near full employment and high wage inflation as reasons to keep policy tight, despite higher mortgage rates denting consumer confidence and business surveys still pointing to lacklustre future growth.”

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, called the growth “underwhelming”.

He said that the rise in June was just a rebound from May, when the coronation gave people an extra day off, rather than being a “meaningful improvement”.

“This underwhelming rebound in quarterly UK GDP highlights the worrying fragility in our economy as inflation, higher interest rates and waning customer demand weigh on activity,” he said.

“While GDP bounced back strongly in June, this reflects more the reversal of the squeeze on output from the extra bank holiday in May, rather than a meaningful improvement in our growth trajectory.”

Mr Thiru warned that the UK is entering a “more challenging period” where inflation remains stubborn and interest rates high.

“GDP is likely to weaken considerably in the third quarter, despite a boost from lower energy bills,” he said.

David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “While the UK remains on course to avoid a technical recession, small movements in one direction or the other won’t mean much for many firms facing the toughest trading conditions in years.

“UK businesses are very adaptable, but they are looking for clear direction from the Government and the Bank of England, particularly on interest rate policy and a long-term plan to unlock investment.”