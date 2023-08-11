Security minister visits India to boost anti-extremism and anti-corruption work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Security minister visits India to boost anti-extremism and anti-corruption work

By Press Association
Security minister Tom Tugendhat is in India for a three-day visit to bolster co-operation with the country on security initiatives (Henry Nicholls/PA)
The UK and India will work together more closely to tackle extremism and the “corrosive influence” of corruption, Tom Tugendhat has said.

The security minister is in India for a three-day visit to bolster co-operation with the country on security initiatives.

He will also attend the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting.

Mr Tugendhat announced new funding aimed at tackling pro-Khalistan extremism – a separatist movement in northern India – when he met with India’s external affairs minister, Dr S Jaishankar, in New Delhi on Thursday.

The £95,000 investment will be used to boost the UK Government’s understanding of the threat posed by pro-Khalistan extremists.

The Home Office minister will also visit India’s Central Bureau of Investigation, and meet the Indian national security adviser before he travels to Kolkata for the G20 anti-corruption meeting on August 12.

Mr Tugendhat said: “The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place.

“A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I’m committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism – whatever form it takes.

“Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society and threatens our national security.

“I am delighted to be attending the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial meeting, presided over by India, to continue strengthening global resilience and cracking down on its corrosive influence.”