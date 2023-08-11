Man jailed for conspiring to smuggle Albanian migrants through Channel Tunnel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed for conspiring to smuggle Albanian migrants through Channel Tunnel

By Press Association
The defendant was sentenced for his part in an attempt to assist unlawful immigration (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
A man who organised an attempt to smuggle Albanian migrants into the UK through the Channel Tunnel has been jailed.

Christopher Hennigan, 35, and three others were part of a conspiracy to bring Albanian migrants into the country illegally, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Hennigan was sentenced on Friday to five years and 10 months in prison for his part in the conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, the Home Office confirmed.

The migrants hiding in a motorhome on the French side of the Channel Tunnel
His total sentence was 11 years and 10 months, with a three-year extended licence, after he was also convicted of firearms offences and assault.

The Home Office said five Albanian nationals were found hiding in the back of a Fiat Elsa-T-Line six-berth motorhome at the UK controls in Coquelles, France, in December 2020.

They were inside a locked storage compartment which could be accessed from inside the van by raising the main double bed.

Cash found at Hennigan’s home
The Home Office’s Criminal and Financial Investigations (CFI) unit found that Hennigan was responsible for organising the trip to pick up the migrants and had paid money to his co-defendants towards the cost of their journey to France.

Officers also found evidence that Hennigan, from Leeds, was linked to the other co-defendants through the obtaining of a false document they needed to make the journey.

He admitted a facilitation offence at an earlier hearing.

The inside of the motorhome used to smuggle the migrants
As part of the investigation, more than £10,000 in cash was seized from Hennigan’s home, found hidden in a bag and pillowcase.

A 29-year-old man from Leeds has already been given a 15-month suspended sentence for fraud in connection with the conspiracy and two other defendants are due to be sentenced at a later date, the Home Office said.

Stuart Wilkinson, deputy director of criminal and financial investigations at the Home Office, said: “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message to those breaking our laws and putting profit above people’s lives that you will be brought to justice.

“Immigration Enforcement work tirelessly to investigate, arrest and dismantle people-smuggling networks and will continue to do so to protect our borders and save lives.”