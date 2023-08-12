Blair’s institute has continued to receive Saudi Arabian money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Blair’s institute has continued to receive Saudi Arabian money

By Press Association
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair (PA)
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair (PA)

Sir Tony Blair’s institute has continued to advise and receive money from the government of Saudi Arabia since the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, it has emerged.

The Sunday Times reported the former prime minister’s organisation is involved in a multimillion-pound partnership helping with a modernisation drive in the country led by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The prince, who is the Gulf state’s de facto leader, was accused of ordering the assassination of dissident Washington Post journalist Mr Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

He has denied any involvement and blamed rogue agents.

G20 summit
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia (Leon Neal/PA)

Sir Tony’s spokesman confirmed that the Tony Blair Institute had continued its involvement in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a wide-ranging programme of economic reform devised to boost tourism and reduce reliance on oil, after Mr Khashoggi’s death.

According to a statement, “anxieties” were initially expressed internally as the institute considered how to proceed with the partnership, which started in 2017, following the killing.

But ultimately, Sir Tony was of the view that continued engagement was “justified” despite the “terrible crime”, and no senior staff or board member opposed the decision, the spokesman said.

“The renewed engagement of the USA and Western nations with Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman illustrates why this decision was correct,” a statement said.

It comes after the Financial Times reported that Rishi Sunak invited the prince to the UK in the autumn. Downing Street declined to comment at the time.

A UK visit would be the latest sign of Western countries welcoming the crown prince back into the diplomatic fold after he was frozen out following the murder.

Jamal Khashoggi death
A man holds posters denouncing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Britain is aiming to strengthen its ties with the kingdom despite concerns over its human rights record as it seeks to attract investment from the oil-rich Gulf following Brexit.

The FT said details of the trip have not yet been finalised, quoting an official as saying: “It’s more up to them, given we need them more than they need us.”

Mr Sunak met Prince Mohammed on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali last November, where the leaders discussed social reforms and civil liberties – but not the murder of Mr Khashoggi, No 10 said at the time.

US President Joe Biden raised the subject in his own talks over energy and security issues when he met the crown prince last year, indicating that he thought the Saudi leader was responsible for the killing.

A statement from Sir Tony’s office said that he “took the view then and is strongly of the view now that the programme of social and economic change under way in Saudi Arabia is of immense and positive importance to the region and the world… the relationship with Saudi Arabia is of critical strategic importance to the West, and that therefore staying engaged there is justified”.