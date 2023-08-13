Former Scottish Green leader Robin Harper brands party ‘careless and cocky’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Scottish Green leader Robin Harper brands party ‘careless and cocky’

By Press Association
Former Scottish Green leader Robin Harper claimed the party had become ‘careless and cocky’ after entering government with the SNP (Danny Lawson/PA)
A former Scottish Green leader claimed the party has become “careless and cocky” in government – with Robin Harper adding it was now “really important” for Labour to get into power at both Holyrood and Westminster.

Mr Harper was the first elected Green parliamentarian anywhere in the UK when he became a Lothian MSP in the first Holyrood elections in 1999 – but he hit out at the party’s current co-leaders, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, claiming their leadership had been “arrogant and abrasive”.

His comments came as the powersharing deal which has brought Mr Harvie and Ms Slater into the Scottish Government continues to come under pressure from SNP members.

While SNP leader and First Minister Humza Yousaf is keen to keep the alliance – which gives his party a majority in the Scottish Parliament – others have questioned it, with veteran SNP MSP Fergus Ewing saying the public “increasingly see the Scottish Greens as hard-left extremists who should never be anywhere near government”.

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing has criticised the party’s power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Writing in The Herald newspaper, Mr Ewing – who recently voted against Ms Slater in a vote of confidence at Holyrood –  said of the coalition agreement between the two parties: “The Green tail is wagging the dog.”

He added: “The SNP are tarnished, damaged and diminished by our continuing voluntary association with these hard-left extremists, and unless the deal is scrapped this will only get far worse.”

Meanwhile, Mr Harper, who recently quit as a member of the Scottish Greens, told the Sunday Mail newspaper the alliance between the two parties would result in both the SNP and Greens losing votes, and it was “highly likely it will not last”.

He told the paper: “That’ll be a good thing and it is really important we get a Labour government now at Westminster and Holyrood.”

Mr Harper, who stood down from the Scottish Parliament in 2011, added: “The Green Party needs a wake-up call – they have been careless and cocky, they are not listening to people and bringing them along.”

Robin Harper was the UK’s first-ever Green parliamentarian when he was elected to Holyrood in 1999 (David Cheskin/PA)

The Bute House Agreement between the SNP and Greens had pledged they would bring in policies such as a  deposit return scheme (DRS) and highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) in Scotland – but both of these have had to be put on hold after coming in for heavy criticism.

Mr Harper, meanwhile, went on to criticise the party’s current leaders, saying: “Leadership should be inspirational, it should have dignity and be rooted in plain common sense.

“The leadership that Patrick and Lorna has provided has been arrogant and abrasive, and it has repelled those who want politicians to listen and respond to other people’s ideas and feelings.”

Mr Yousaf, however, has defended the alliance between his party and the Scottish Greens, saying the two organisations had come together in the “best interests of our country and our planet”.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe earlier this week, he added that the deal allowed the Scottish Government to get legislation passed despite the “toxic environment” at Holyrood.