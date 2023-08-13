Refugee slams Government’s ‘policies of hostility and deterrence’ after six die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Refugee slams Government’s ‘policies of hostility and deterrence’ after six die

By Press Association
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

A refugee who fled Afghanistan has accused the Government of having policies of “hostility and deterrence” after six died when a boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of France.

Gulwali Passarlay, 28 – now an acclaimed author living in Kettering, said the Home Office has “blood on its hands”.

At least six people died and dozens more – many of them Afghans – were rescued after a boat got into difficulty off the coast of Sangatte on Saturday.

Around 65 originally boarded the overcrowded vessel before it sank, according to survivors.

Mr Passarlay told the PA news agency: “It’s shocking and I’m not surprised, this is going to happen if we continue with the policies of hostility and deterrence and the lack of safe routes and humanitarian corridors.

“I feel disheartened; this was preventable, this was avoidable.

“It happened because of the UK’s policies and laws as well as of course Europe and France is to blame also because of the way people have been treated and evacuated.

“If the British government had a better system in place, a humane welcome or a way people could come through safe passage on trains, planes, cars and buses this wouldn’t have happened.

“If they had a similar process to the one they have for the Ukrainians or people from Hong Kong, if they had asylum visas or humanitarian visas this wouldn’t have happened.”

Aged 13, Mr Passarlay had to cross the Mediterranean in a 20-person boat with 120 people crammed into it and a 50-hour journey without food or drink before finally getting into a lorry in Calais.

He said 150,000 people in Afghanistan are being “deliberately kept in limbo” following the Taliban takeover of the country in 2021.

Asked what he would say to Britons who object to migrants crossing English Channel, Mr Passarlay added: “I’ve travelled across Britain, I’ve done talks in towns and cities and people are compassionate, the vast majority of people want to support refugees.

“But the ones you hear from are the ones on social media, they are sitting behind a screen and want to blame someone, and obviously the refugees are easy people to blame.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “These deaths are devastating and our thoughts are with the victims’ families and friends at this time.

“This incident is sadly another reminder of the extreme dangers of crossing the Channel in small boats and how vital it is that we break the people smugglers’ business model and stop the boats.”