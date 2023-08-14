Nature charities demand increased urgency from politicians on climate crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nature charities demand increased urgency from politicians on climate crisis

By Press Association
A total of 26 nature charities have made a plea to Scotland’s political leaders, with their demands including ‘increased ambition’ on tackling emissions (David Jones/PA)
The leaders of Scotland’s political parties are not responding to the combined climate and nature crises with the “urgency required” a coalition of nature charities has insisted.

Twenty-six groups have joined to write an open letter aimed at the leaders of the five parties represented at Holyrood – the SNP, Conservatives, Labour, Greens and Liberal Democrats.

The organisations, including RSPB Scotland, Friends of the Earth Scotland, WWF Scotland and the National Trust for Scotland, insisted they were “deeply concerned” about the situation and the lack of action from political leaders.

Adding that Scotland has a “moral obligation to show leadership”, they called on politicians from all parties to come together to “rapidly support measures to reduce emissions” in a bid to meet targets already passed by Holyrood and to work to “halt and reverse nature loss”.

They told the SNP’s Humza Yousaf, Douglas Ross of the Conservatives, Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater of the Scottish Greens and Liberal democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton: “As political leaders, the public expects you to deliver on your own party commitments and to work together in the interests of our shared future.

“Your actions will determine whether future generations, and the public today, will thank you for your courage and foresight in doing enough to reach a net zero, nature positive Scotland in a just and equitable way.”

The groups insisted: “Acting decisively now will demonstrate to Scotland’s people and our future generations our collective commitment to a just transition into a future worth living.”

The Greek island of Rhodes has been among the areas hit by wildfires this summer (Sarah George/PA)

In their letter they insisted that “without significant action” on the environment Scots could face “increasing disruption to our lives and face escalating impacts on food production and human health”.

The intervention comes as the organisations told how “extreme heat, dangerously warm seas, and out of control wildfires are causing havoc around the world”.

Amidst these “unprecedented extreme global weather events”, the groups – who have more than 500,000 supporters between them – said they were “deeply concerned that our political leaders are not responding to the intertwined nature and climate crises with the urgency required”.

They added: “The status quo is not sustainable. Yet we have seen key environmental commitments shelved or delayed, and increasing signals that differing views on environmental policy will be exploited for electoral purposes or treated as disposable.”

Bulls in a pen
The groups called for the system of agriculture and forestry funding to be reformed so if delivers for ‘climate, nature and people’ (PA)

They urged all parties to support “increased ambition” for reducing emissions, as well as “ambitious ” legal targets for nature restoration – which they said should be delivered via a “well resourced” biodiversity strategy.

In addition they called for the system of agriculture and forestry funding to be reformed so if delivers for “climate, nature and people”.

“Urgent progress” is also needed in delivering enhanced marine protection, along with a “drastic reduction” in the consumption of raw materials, the groups added.

They insisted: “The business case for tackling climate change and nature loss has never been clearer.

“Investing now is better and cheaper than the alternative, and as well as improving our national resilience, government leadership can unlock future investment and economic benefits through the transition.”