Report into lessons learned from extended census completed by end of year – NRS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Report into lessons learned from extended census completed by end of year – NRS

By Press Association
Scotland’s census was extended for a month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s census was extended for a month (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A report into “lessons learned” from Scotland’s last census will be completed by the end of this year, National Records of Scotland (NRS) has said.

Last year Audit Scotland called on the archives agency to establish why Scotland’s initial return rate was lower than other parts of the UK.

Concerns about an initial return rate of 79% saw the 2022 census extended by a month, increasing the rate to 89% at an additional cost of £6 million.

NRS was responding to a statement from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, who hit out at the cost of the census, which has an overall budget of £144.6 million.

Employment report
Willie Rennie said the census had been ‘botched’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

MSP Willie Rennie said: “The auditor general warned that this led to increased costs and additional work.

“Taxpayers have ended up paying far more for fewer people to respond.

“Ministers made significant changes including moving the census online and getting out of sync with data collection elsewhere in the UK.

“Then they refused to learn any lessons out of nationalistic belligerence.”

The Lib Dems said the “botched” census would impact the delivery of government services over the coming years.

Officials have previously said that robust data can still be produced from the census, despite not reaching the target of 90%.

An NRS spokeswoman said: “No other survey provides the range of information that the census does.

“Estimates from censuses elsewhere have shown that every £1 spent on census returns around £5 in economic benefit.

“Whilst much of the costs of the census are focused on key delivery years, most long-term benefits are felt throughout the extended programme life cycle, after the collection phases.

“NRS has continued to ensure we only spend what we need to deliver a census and its associated benefits. Where efficiencies can be made they have been to ensure we maintain value for public money.

“An evaluation of Scotland’s census 2022, with a focus on lessons learned for any future census and other complex programmes, will be prepared for ministers and provided to parliament by the end of 2024.”

She continued: “89% of responses were received via the online platform and 11% via paper form.

“This split is the same as that seen in the 2021 England and Wales Census.”